NTP Commands

When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch.

An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.

1. It should be shared with the NTP server sending the NTP packet.

2. The key should be trusted.

3. NTP authentication should be enabled on the system