Overview

Intended Audience

These pages are intended for network administrators who are responsible for configuring and managing NVOS platforms.

Related Documentation

The following table lists the documents referenced in this user manual.

Document Name

Description

System Hardware User Manual

This document contains hardware descriptions, LED assignments, and hardware specifications.

Switch Product Release Notes

Look up the relevant switch system/series release notes file.

Terminology

Term

Description

AAA

Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting

AAA is a security framework for controlling and tracking user access within a computer network. It is used for Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting:

  • Authentication—verifies user credentials (username and password)

  • Authorization—grants or refuses privileges to a user/client for accessing specific services

  • Accounting—tracks network resources consumption by users

ARP

Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol or procedure that translates or connects IP addresses into fixed physical MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).

BIOS

Basic Input/Output System

BMC

Baseboard Management Controller

CPLD

Complex Programmable Logic Device

DHCP

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.

ERoT

External Root of Trust

FTP/TFTP/sFTP

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.

FPGA

Field Programmable Gate Arrays

Host

A host in networking is a device that is connected to a network and is able to communicate with other hosts on the network.

MAC

Media Access Control address. MAC address is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.

MTU

Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.

Network Adapter

A hardware device that allows for communication between devices in a network.

NTP

Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.

RADIUS

Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.

SA

Subnet Agent. Every node in a cluster runs a subnet agent that talks to the subnet manager.

SCP

Secure Copy protocol. SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

SM

Subnet Manager.

SNMP

Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol designed for network management and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.

SSH

Secure Shell. A secure protocol designed to enable the authentication and execution of programs on remote machines via a network. This protocol verifies access to the remote system and ensures the encryption of data transferred over the connection

syslog

A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.

TACACS+

Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus. A networking protocol that enables access to a network of devices via one or more centralized servers. TACACS+ provides separate AAA services.

System Features

Feature

Detail

Software management

  • Software updates

  • Firmware updates

Logging

  • System log

  • Tech-support

Management interface

  • IP

  • DHCP

  • Hostname

Chassis management

  • Monitoring environmental controls

Network management interfaces

  • OpenAPI

Security

  • Password Hardening

Cables & transceivers

  • Transceiver info

InfiniBand Features

Feature

Detail

Subnet manager

  • OpenSM

IB port management

  • IB port interfaces

IB Fabric

  • IB devices

image2022-9-21_17-6-30-version-1-modificationdate-1761062286640-api-v2.png

