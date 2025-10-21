On This Page
Overview
These pages are intended for network administrators who are responsible for configuring and managing NVOS platforms.
The following table lists the documents referenced in this user manual.
Document Name
Description
System Hardware User Manual
This document contains hardware descriptions, LED assignments, and hardware specifications.
Switch Product Release Notes
Look up the relevant switch system/series release notes file.
Term
Description
AAA
Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting
AAA is a security framework for controlling and tracking user access within a computer network. It is used for Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting:
ARP
Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol or procedure that translates or connects IP addresses into fixed physical MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).
BIOS
Basic Input/Output System
BMC
Baseboard Management Controller
CPLD
Complex Programmable Logic Device
DHCP
Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.
ERoT
External Root of Trust
FTP/TFTP/sFTP
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.
FPGA
Field Programmable Gate Arrays
Host
A host in networking is a device that is connected to a network and is able to communicate with other hosts on the network.
MAC
Media Access Control address. MAC address is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.
MTU
Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.
Network Adapter
A hardware device that allows for communication between devices in a network.
NTP
Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.
RADIUS
Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.
SA
Subnet Agent. Every node in a cluster runs a subnet agent that talks to the subnet manager.
SCP
Secure Copy protocol. SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.
SM
Subnet Manager.
SNMP
Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol designed for network management and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.
SSH
Secure Shell. A secure protocol designed to enable the authentication and execution of programs on remote machines via a network. This protocol verifies access to the remote system and ensures the encryption of data transferred over the connection
syslog
A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.
TACACS+
Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus. A networking protocol that enables access to a network of devices via one or more centralized servers. TACACS+ provides separate AAA services.
Feature
Detail
Software management
Logging
Management interface
Chassis management
Network management interfaces
Security
Cables & transceivers
Feature
Detail
Subnet manager
IB port management
IB Fabric