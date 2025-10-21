Remote Logging
To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server, follow the steps below.
Set remote syslog server.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname>
(Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> port <port-id>
(Optional) Define rules for filtering logs:
Create a selector
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector <selector-id>
Add filtering rules
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector <selector-id> severity info
Attach the selector to the server with priority:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> selector <priority> selector-id <selector-id>Note
If multiple selectors are attached to a single syslog server, they are applied using an OR condition. This means a log line may be sent more than once if it matches more than one selector. To prevent this, it is recommended to use a single selector with combined options (such as severity and filters).
(Optional) Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> protocol tcp