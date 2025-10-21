On This Page
SSH Commands
nv show ssh-server
Limit the maximum number of concurrent user sessions.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
100
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout [<integer time>]
Configure inactive timeout for ssh connections in minutes <0-35000>.
Syntax Description
integer time
Number of minutes: 0–35000 minutes
Default
15 minutes
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions [<integer sessions>]
Configuring the maximum number of ssh connections <3–100>.
Syntax Description
integer sessions
Number of sessions: 3–100 sessions
Default
100
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server port <port-id>
Configure the ports for the systems ssh-server.
Syntax Description
port-id
TCP Port ID (integer: 1–65535)
Default
22
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Notes
Multiple ports can be configured. By default, port 22 is used. Any user configuration will remove the default, the user need to configure port 22 explicitly.