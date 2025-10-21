On This Page
Statistics Commands
nv show system stats
Display configuration for system statistics collection reports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats
Related Commands
nv set/unset system stats state
Notes
nv show system stats category [<category-id>]
Get statistic categories.
Syntax Description
category-id
Display configuration for specified category.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/< category-id >
Related Commands
nv set/unset system stats category
Notes
nv show system stats files [<file-name>]
Display statistic report files.
Syntax Description
file-name
Display content of specified CSV file.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/< file-name >
Related Commands
nv action generate system stats category
Notes
Autocomplete returns also generated tar file (in case if it was generated before), but it can't be displayed, only *.csv files can be displayed
nv set/unset system stats state [{ enabled | disabled }]
Set/unset state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats
Related Commands
nv show system stats
Notes
nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> state [{ enabled | disabled }]
Set/unset category state.
Syntax Description
category-id
Change state for specified category.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>
Related Commands
nv show system stats category
Notes
nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> interval
Set interval in minutes.
Syntax Description
category-id
Change sampling interval for specified category.
Default
5 (30 for disk category)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>
Related Commands
nv show system stats category
Notes
Sampling interval is in minutes.
nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> history-duration[{ 1–365 }]
Sampling history duration in days.
Syntax Description
category-id
Change history-duration for specified category.
history-duration
1–365 days
Default
365
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>
Related Commands
nv show system stats category
Notes
History duration is in days.
nv action clear system stats category <category-id>
Clear statistic category sampled data.
Syntax Description
category-id
Category to be cleared.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>
Related Commands
nv action generate system stats category
Notes
nv action generate system stats category <category-id>
Generate statistic report file.
Syntax Description
category-id
Category to be generated CSV file for.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>
Related Commands
nv show system stats files
Notes
nv action generate system stats
Generate tar file with reports from all categories.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats
Related Commands
nv show system stats files
Notes
nv action clear system stats
Clear statistic sampled data for all categories.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stat
Related Commands
nv action generate system stats
Notes
nv action delete system stats files <file-name>
Delete available stats report file.
Syntax Description
file-name
Report file to be deleted.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/<file-name>
Related Commands
nv action generate system stats category
nv show system stats files
Notes
nv action upload system stats files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload available stats report files to remote location.
Syntax Description
file-name
Report file name to be uploaded.
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to.
Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
|
25.02.2002
25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/<file-name>
Related Commands
nv show system stats files
Notes