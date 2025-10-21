NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
TPM Commands

nv action generate system security tpm

nv action generate system security tpm <pcrs> <nonce> [algorithm]

Generate quotes file.

Syntax Description

pcrs

Platform Configuration Registers to be included in the quote <1-30>, divided by “,”. Both quote and PCRs use the same hash algorithm.

nonce

Hex string, up to 512 bits (128 hex letters)

algorithm

Hashing algorithm to be used (e.g., sha384)

Default

Algorithm-sha384

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate system security tpm 1,2 12 algorithm sha384

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/quote

nv action upload system security tpm

nv action upload sys security tpm <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload configuration file.

Syntax Description

file-name

File to be uploaded (IAK.crt, quotes.json, or oIAK.crt).

Note: quotes.json is a Base64-encoded JSON of quote.bin and signature, available after generating using nv action generate system security tpm.

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sys security tpm IAK.crt scp://user:pass@host/path/IAK.crt

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/upload

nv show system security tpm oiak

nv show sys security tpm oiak

Display owner IAK certificate.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show sys security tpm oiak
 
      operational
-----  -----------
plain  Certificate:
           Data:
               Version: 3 (0x2) 
…
…

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak

nv action import system security tpm oiak

nv action import system security tpm oiak

nv action import system security tpm oiak

Import system security TPM owner IAK.

Syntax Description

remote-url

A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrievied

data

The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the certificate

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security tpm oiak remote-url scp://u:p@s/oIAK.crt

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak

nv action delete system security tpm oiak

nv show sys security tpm oiak

nv action delete system security tpm oiak

nv action delete system security tpm oiak

Delete system security TPM owner IAK.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system security tpm oiak

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak

nv action import system security tpm oiak

