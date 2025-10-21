NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030  Transceiver

On This Page

Transceiver

NVOS offers advanced features for managing and monitoring platform transceivers, ensuring seamless operation and optimal network performance. These features provide users with comprehensive tools for overseeing transceiver status, resetting devices, and managing firmware updates.

Key Functionalities

  • Transceiver Status Monitoring: View detailed information about installed transceivers, including their operational state and specifications.

  • Transceiver Reset: Perform targeted resets on specific transceivers to resolve issues or refresh their operational state.

  • Firmware Management:

    • Install firmware files to update transceivers with the latest features and fixes

    • View the current firmware version of transceivers

    • List and inspect available firmware files

How to Install Transceiver Firmware

Follow the steps below for installing the transceiver firmware.

  1. Fetch the firmware file.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin
Password:
Action executing ...
File fetched successfully
Action succeeded

  2. Install a transceiver firmware.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw1 firmware files 46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin
Action executing ... 100%
Installed FW version: 46.120.10010
Action succeeded

Transceiver Commands
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 21, 2025.
content here