Transceiver Commands

nv show platform transceiver [<transceiver-id>] [detail] Display the status of all transceivers as a table. Includes fields such as cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev, and identifier.

Syntax Description transceiver-id Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).

detail Show detailed information for all all transceivers.

Default N/A

History 25.02.2002 25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.5002 Added detail option

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform transceiver Transceiver Identifier Vendor name Vendor PN Vendor SN Vendor revision FW Version ----------- ----------------------------- ----------- ---------------- ------------- --------------- ----------- fnm1 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2445FT25911 44 70.230 . 1023 sw9 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2443FT01087 44 70.230 . 1023 sw10 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2443FT01092 44 70.230 . 1023 sw61 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2443FT01104 44 70.230 . 1023 sw67 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2443FT01035 44 70.230 . 1023 sw68 OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver NVIDIA 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N MT2443FT01097 44 70.230 . 1023 Collapse Source Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform transceiver detail sw1: diagnostics-status : Non present module status : Removed error-status : N/A sw2: diagnostics-status : Non present module status : Removed error-status : N/A sw3: cable-type : Optical module supported-cable-length : 500m SMF diagnostics-status : Diagnostic Data Available status : Inserted error-status : N/A vendor-data-code : 2025 - 01 - 19 identifier : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver vendor-rev : 11 vendor-name : NVIDIA vendor-pn : 980 -9IAHA-00XM0L vendor-sn : MT2503NS00754 fw-version : 130.1 . 0 temperature: temperature : 53.00 C high-alarm-threshold: 80.00 C low-alarm-threshold : - 10.00 C voltage: voltage : 3.25 V high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V channel: channel- 1 : rx-power: power : 2.64 mW / 4.22 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 7.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : - 9.83 dBm tx-power: power : 2.20 mW / 3.42 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 7.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : - 6.82 dBm tx-bias-current: current : 197.60 mA high-alarm-thresh: 480.00 mA low-alarm-thresh : 40.00 mA rx-cdr-lol : False rx-los : False tx-ad-eq-fault: False tx-cdr-lol : False tx-los : False tx-fault : False ... ..... Collapse Source Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform transceiver sw9 cable-type : Optical module supported-cable-length : 500m SMF diagnostics-status : Diagnostic Data Available status : Inserted error-status : N/A vendor-data-code : 2024 - 10 - 21 identifier : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver vendor-rev : 44 vendor-name : NVIDIA vendor-pn : 980 -9IAHB-00XM0N vendor-sn : MT2443FT01087 fw-version : 70.230 . 1023 temperature: temperature : 53.00 C high-alarm-threshold: 75.00 C low-alarm-threshold : - 10.00 C voltage: voltage : 3.29 V high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V mod-fw-fault : False dp-fw-fault : False channel: channel- 1 : rx-power: power : 3.22 mW / 5.08 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : - 2.01 dBm tx-power: power : 2.20 mW / 3.42 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm tx-bias-current: current : 103.05 mA high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA rx-cdr-lol : False rx-los : False tx-ad-eq-fault: False tx-cdr-lol : False tx-los : False tx-fault : False channel- 2 : rx-power: power : 2.60 mW / 4.15 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : - 2.01 dBm tx-power: power : 2.08 mW / 3.18 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm tx-bias-current: current : 125.83 mA high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA rx-cdr-lol : False rx-los : False tx-ad-eq-fault: False tx-cdr-lol : False tx-los : False tx-fault : False ... channel- 8 : rx-power: power : 2.40 mW / 3.80 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : - 2.01 dBm tx-power: power : 2.21 mW / 3.44 dBm high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm tx-bias-current: current : 107.92 mA high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA rx-cdr-lol : False rx-los : False tx-ad-eq-fault: False tx-cdr-lol : False tx-los : False tx-fault : False

REST API GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/ GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands nv show platform