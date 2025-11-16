Configuration Management

Restore to factory default is used when the configuration is corrupted or when there is a need to start the system with default configuration (e.g., when the system is being introduced into a new network).

The "keep" parameter allows to specify different levels of a factory reset. Each option determines which parts of the system configuration, files, and logs are retained or erased. Below are the available options:

Full Factory Reset (default): If no specific option is selected, a full reset is performed. This option erases all configuration settings, system files, and log files. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reset system factory- default keep all-config : This option preserves all system configurations but removes system files and log files. Use this option when you need to retain the configuration but clear any logs or system files. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reset system factory- default keep all-config keep basic : This option keeps only the basic configuration necessary to maintain system connectivity while removing most of the configuration, system files, and log files. The following settings are retained: Management interface (eth0, eth1) Local AAA users and their roles Password hardening rules SSH server configuration DNS server configuration Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reset system factory- default keep basic keep only-files : This option removes all system configuration but retains system and log files. This can be useful for debugging purposes while clearing the configuration. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reset system factory- default keep only-files