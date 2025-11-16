Control and Power Commands

nv action reboot system [mode {halt | cold | immediate}] [force] Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description flag halt: Shuts down the system

cold: Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down

immediate: Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default N/A

History 25.02.2002 25.02.5002 Updated reboot modes

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system Configuration has been modified, but not saved. Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [Y/N] N System reboot aborted by user Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system mode halt Type [y] to halt the system. Type [N] to abort. WARNING: This operation will shut down the system. You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely. Do you want to continue ? [y/N]

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

