NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007
Date and Time Commands

nv show system date-time

Show detailed system date and time information

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos: ~$ nv show system date-time
 
                           operational                   applied
-------------------------  ---------------------------   --------------
local-time                 Tue 2025-04-08 17:28:16 IDT
universal-time             Tue 2025-04-08 14:28:16 UTC
rtc-time                   Tue 2025-04-08 14:28:17
system-clock-synchronized  no
ntp-service                n/a
rtc-in-local-tz            no
timezone                   Asia/Jerusalem                Asia/Jerusalem
unix-time                  1744122496.6114235

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time

Related commands

Notes

nv action change system date-time

nv action change system date-time <yyyy-mm-dd> <hh:mm:ss>

Sets the time and date.

Syntax Description

hh:mm:ss

Time

yyyy-mm-dd

Date

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system date-time 2021-01-01 10:10:11

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

Unable to change date and time in case NTP is enabled.

nv set/unset system date-time timezone

nv set system date-time timezone <timezone>

nv unset system date-time timezone

Sets the system time zone.

The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (Etc/UTC).

Syntax Description

timezone

A valid timezone value (e.g., Africa/Abidjan, Brazil/Acre, Africa/Accra, Chile/Continental)

Default

Etc/UTC

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated command syntax

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system date-time timezone Etc/UTC

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:

  • A nearby city whose time zone rules to follow. The system has a large list of cities which can be displayed by the help and completion system. They are organized hierarchically because there are too many of them to display in a flat list. A given city may be required to be specified in two, three, or four words, depending on the city

  • An offset from Etc/GMT. This will be in the form Etc/GMT-offset, Etc/GMT+<0-14>, Etc/GMT-<1-12>

  • Etc/UTC (Universal Time, which is almost identical to GMT), and this is the default time zone

