Document Revision History

Version 25.02.6007 —October 2025

Added:

Support for text file containing NVUE commands via nv config patch and nv config replace

--expand option to the command nv config find

--expand option to the command nv config diff

--expand option to the command nv config show

Updated:

The defalt of BIOS auto-update to disabled

The default of the command nv set system security password-hardening state to disabled

Version 25.02.5030 —October 2025

Added:

A note in the section Remote Logging

The section Authorization Commands

Version 25.02.5019 / 25.02.5021 —September 2025

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version. Version 25.02.5002 —July 2025

Added:

The command nv set/unset system ntp listen

An update to dhcp-client-identifier to include in the Zero-Touch Provisioning section

Ne w event to " ASIC-Related Events" in the table Detailed Table of Events

New events to "System-Services-Related Events" section to the table Detailed Table of Events

Two new operation codes (44 and 45) to the table Link Down Reason Indication

The command nv show system date-time

The command nv show system ntp server detail (used to be nv show system ntp server query )

The command nv show system version packages installed id

The command nv show system version packages installed

The command nv show system version image

The command nv show system syslog selector rate-limit

The command nv show system syslog selector filter id

The command nv show system syslog selector filter

The command nv show system syslog selector id

The command nv show system syslog selector

The command nv show system cli

Updated:

The modes of the command nv action reboot system

The output of the command nv show system serial-console

The command "nv show system events last" to nv show system events --last

The command "nv show system events recent" to nv show system events --recent

The output of the command nv show system version

The command nv set system ssh-server inactivity-timeout to nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout

The command nv set system ssh-server ports to nv set/unset system ssh-server port

The output of the command nv show system

The output of the command nv show platform

The output of the command nv show system syslog

The output of the command nv show system syslog server

The output of the command nv show system syslog server id

The output of the command nv show system ntp

The output of the command nv show system ntp server

The command nv set system timezone to nv set/unset system date-time timezone