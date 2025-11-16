On This Page
Event Management Commands
nv show system events
Display events generated by the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Added Etc/UTC to event timestamp in output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events
Related Commands
nv action clear system events
Notes
It shows only the last 50 events in order to not flood the screen with multiple lines at the same time. To get more events, ‘last’ option can be used.
nv show system events --last [number]
Show requested last events.
Syntax Description
number
Requested number of events to show
Default
20 events
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated command syntax. JSON no longer has "last" as a key.
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events?last/{number}
Related commands
nv action clear system events
Notes
If no number is specified, this command will show the last 20 entries from the table.
nv show system events --recent [minutes]
Show events in the last requested minutes.
Syntax Description
minutes
Time in past minutes to show events from
Default
5 minutes
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated command syntax. JSON no longer has "recent" as a key.
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events?recent/{minutes}
Related commands
nv action clear system events
Notes
If no minutes are specified, this command will display events from the past 5 minutes.
nv set/unset system events table-size <number-of-lines>
Set/unset events table size.
Syntax Description
number-of-lines
Number of lines shown in the events table
Default
1000 lines
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events/table-size/{number-of-lines}
Related commands
nv show system events
Notes
nv action clear system events
Clear events.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events
Related Commands
nv show system events
