ibdiagnet Commands
nv show ib ibdiagnet
Display content of ibdiagnet log file
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet
Notes
Log file is generated each time when 'nv action run ib cmd "ibdiagnet"' CLI is invoked.
nv show ib ibdiagnet files
Display available ibdiagnet archive files in the system
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files
Notes
Archive file is generated each time when 'nv action run ib cmd "ibdiagnet"' CLI is invoked.
nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files <archive-name>
Remove ibdiagnet archive file from file system.
Syntax Description
archive-name
Name of the ibdiagnet archive file.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files/{archive-name}
Notes
Available ibdiagnet archive files can be viewed via 'nv show ib ibdiagnet files' command.
nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}
Upload ibdiagnet archive file to remote host.
Syntax Description
archive-name
Name of the ibdiagnet archive file.
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to. Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files/{archive-name}
Notes
Available ibdiagnet archive files can be viewed via "nv show ib ibdiagnet files" command.
nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>
Run InfiniBand command (e.g., ibdiagnet).
Syntax Description
ib-cmd-str
String with InfiniBand shell command to run
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/cmd -d '{ "@run" : {"state": "start", "parameters": {"cmd" : "ibdiagnet" }} }'
Notes
Only ibdiagnet command is currently supported in command string.