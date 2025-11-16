InfiniBand Interface

NVOS offers the option of viewing the transceiver information of a module or cable connected to a specific interface. The information is a set of read-only parameters burned onto the EEPROM of the transceiver by the manufacturer. The parameters include identifier (connector type), cable type, and additional inventory attributes. For optical transceivers, there are also diagnostic parameters such as temperature, voltage, and information about channels.

The connection-mode attribute indicates to which peer this port is connected. This feature is dedicated to Q3200-RA system which can be connected to NDR systems (or older) and to XDR systems.

In case the port is connected to XDR systems, the connection-mode should be XDR. If it connected to NDR system, the connection-mode should be NDR. By default, all the ports are configured to connection-mode XDR.

When connecting port to NDR system, the port connection-mode needs to be changed with the set command (nv set interface link connection-mode) to 'ndr' in order to have link up with full bandwidth. Changing port connection-mode will move the port to down and up again when configuration ends.