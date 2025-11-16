NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007
InfiniBand Interface Commands

nv show interface infiniband

nv show interface <interface-id>

Displays details of a single InfiniBand interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the InfiniBand interface to display

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw9p1
                      operational          applied 
--------------------  -------------------  --------
link                                               
  auto-negotiate      on                   on      
  duplex                                   full    
  speed                                    auto    
  counters                                         
    in-bytes          0 Bytes                      
    in-pkts           0                            
    in-drops          0                            
    in-errors         0                            
    out-bytes         0 Bytes                      
    out-pkts          0                            
    out-drops         0                            
    out-errors        0                            
    in-symbol-errors  0                            
    out-wait          0                            
  [diagnostics]                                    
  mtu                                      4096    
  op-vls                                   VL0-VL7 
  lanes                                    1X,2X,4X
  ib-speed                                 auto    
  state               down                 up      
  supported-ib-speed  sdr,fdr,edr,hdr,ndr          
  max-supported-mtu   4096                         
  physical-state      Polling                      
  logical-state       Down                         
  supported-lanes     1X,2X,4X                     
  vl-capabilities     VL0-VL7                      
  ib-subnet           infiniband-default
  round-trip-latency  248 ns           
type                  ib                   ib

REST API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

set interface

show interface management

Notes

The data presented here is for an InfiniBand interface. If the id of a different type of interface is provided, the output will be different.

nv show interface link

nv show interface <interface-id> link {state | counters | phy-diag | phy-detail}

Displays link information of a single InfiniBand interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the InfiniBand interface to display.

state

Show only the data relating to state.

counters

Show only the data relating to counters.

phy-diag

Show PHY diagnostics and FSM states, part of AMBER

phy-detail

Show PHY statistics and BER measurements, part of AMBER

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw23p2 link
                    operational          applied 
------------------  -------------------  --------
auto-negotiate      on                   on      
duplex                                   full    
speed               400G                 auto    
counters                                         
  in-bytes          5.06 KB                      
  in-pkts           18                           
  in-drops          0                            
  in-errors         0                            
  out-bytes         5.06 KB                      
  out-pkts          18                           
  out-drops         0                            
  out-errors        0                            
  in-symbol-errors  0                            
  out-wait          0                            
[diagnostics]                                    
mtu                 4096                 4096    
op-vls              VL0-VL3              VL0-VL7 
lanes               4X                   1X,2X,4X
ib-speed            ndr                  auto    
state               up                   up      
supported-ib-speed  sdr,fdr,edr,hdr,ndr          
max-supported-mtu   4096                         
physical-state      LinkUp                       
logical-state       Active                       
supported-lanes     1X,2X,4X                     
vl-capabilities     VL0-VL7                      
ib-subnet           infiniband-default           
round-trip-latency  312 ns                  
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw23p2 link state 
operational  applied
-----------  -------
up           up 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw1p1 link counters
                  operational
----------------  -----------
in-bytes          0 B                 
in-drops          0                   
in-errors         0                   
in-pkts           0                   
out-bytes         0 B                 
out-drops         0                   
out-errors        0                   
out-pkts          0                   
in-symbol-errors  0                   
out-wait          0
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw1p1 link phy-diag
                                        operational
--------------------------------------  -----------
pd-fsm-state                            0          
eth-an-fsm-state                        0          
phy-hst-fsm-state                       LINKUP     
psi-fsm-state                           IDLE       
phy-manager-link-width-enabled          256        
phy-manager-link-proto-enabled          1:20000    
core-to-phy-link-width-enabled          256        
core-to-phy-link-proto-enabled          1:800000   
cable-proto-cap-ext                     1:0        
loopback-mode                           NONE       
retran-mode-request                     0          
retran-mode-active                      0          
fec-mode-request                        2048       
profile-fec-in-use                      255        
phy-manager-state                       ACTIVE     
sync-header-error-counter               0          
port-local-physical-errors              0          
port-malformed-packet-errors            0          
port-buffer-overrun-errors              0          
port-dlid-mapping-errors                0          
port-vl-mapping-errors                  0          
port-looping-errors                     0          
port-inactive-discards                  0          
port-neighbor-mtu-discards              0          
plr-rcv-codes                           73634260371
plr-rcv-codes-err                       0          
plr-rcv-uncorrectable-code              0          
plr-xmit-codes                          73634123139
plr-xmit-retry-codes                    0          
plr-xmit-retry-events                   0          
plr-sync-events                         0          
plr-codes-loss                          0          
plr-xmit-retry-events-within-t-sec-max  0          
plr-bw-loss-percent                     0.0        
rq-general-error                        0          
ib-phy-fsm-state                        DISABLED   
zero-hist                               5          
successful-recovery-events              0          
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw1p1 link phy-detail
                           operational    
-------------------------  ---------------
time-since-last-clear-min  1945856        
phy-received-bits          778342400000000
symbol-errors              0              
effective-errors           0              
phy-raw-errors-lane0       1906686        
phy-raw-errors-lane1       1659554        
phy-raw-errors-lane2       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane3       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane4       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane5       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane6       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane7       0              
raw-ber                    4E-9           
symbol-ber                 15E-255        
effective-ber              15E-255        
raw-ber-lane0              4E-9           
raw-ber-lane1              4E-9           
raw-ber-lane2              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane3              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane4              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane5              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane6              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane7              0E-0           
rs-num-corr-err-bin0       151471657460   
rs-num-corr-err-bin1       1690966        
rs-num-corr-err-bin2       937603         
rs-num-corr-err-bin3       16             
rs-num-corr-err-bin4       5              
rs-num-corr-err-bin5       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin6       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin7       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin8       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin9       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin10      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin11      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin12      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin13      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin14      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin15      0

REST API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/countersGET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/stateGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-diagGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-detail

set interface link

Notes

nv set interface link state

nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}

Sets the administrative link state of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset sets the administrative link state of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of "up".

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set.

Value

New value for the link state: {up, down}

Default

up

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw9p1 link state down 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw9p1 link state

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state

show interface

nv unset interface link

Notes

nv set interface link mtu

nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu

Sets the mtu of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset form of the command sets the link mtu of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of 4096.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link mtu to set

value

New value for the MTU: 256, 512 ,1024, 2048, 4096

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link mtu 512
admin@nvos:~$ nv unet interface sw1p1 link mtu

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

set interface link

show interface infiniband

Notes

nv set interface link op-vls

nv set interface <interface-id> link op-vls {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link op-vls

Sets the op-vls of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset for of the command sets the link op-vls of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of VL0-VL7.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link op-vls to set

value

New value for the op-vls: VL0, VL0-VL1, VL0-VL3, VL0-VL7

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link op-vls VL0-VL3
admin@nvos:~$ nv unet interface sw1p1 link op-vls

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

set interface link

show interface infiniband

Notes

nv set interface link lanes

nv set interface <interface-id> link lanes {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link lanes

Sets the lanes of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset form of the command sets the link lanes of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of 1X,4X.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link lanes to set

value

New value for the lanes:

  • 1X

  • 1X,2X

  • 1X,4X

  • 1X,2X,4X

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link lanes 1X,4X
admin@nvos:~$ nv unet interface sw1p1 link lanes

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

set interface link

show interface infiniband

Notes

nv set interface link ib-speed

nv set interface <interface-id> link ib-speed {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link ib-speed

Sets the ib-speed of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset form of the command sets the link ib-speed of a given InfiniBand interface to the max supported ib-speed.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link ib-speed to set.

value

New value for the ib-speed:

  • sdr—10.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • qdr—40.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • fdr—56.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • edr—100.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • hdr—200.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • ndr—400.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • auto—The max supported speed of the interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link ib-speed hdr
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1 link ib-speed

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

set interface link

show interface infiniband

Notes

nv set interface link auto-negotiate

nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate

Sets the auto-negotiate of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset form of the command sets the link auto-negotiate of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value which is on.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link auto-negotiate to set.

value

New value for the auto-negotiate: {on, off}

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link auto-negotiate on
admin@nvos:~$ nv unet interface sw1p1 link auto-negotiate

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

set interface link

show interface infiniband

Notes

nv set interface description

nv set interface <interface-id> description {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> description {value}

Sets the description of a given InfiniBand interface.

The unset sets the description of a given InfiniBand interface to empty.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose description to set.

Value

New value for the description.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw9p1 description "sw9p1 description" 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw9p1 description
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

nv show interface

Notes

nv action clear interface link counters

nv action clear interface <interface-id> link counters

Clears the interface counters for the user running the command.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link stats to clear. or range of interfaces (e.g. sw1-2p1-2 → sw1p1,sw1p2,sw2p1,sw2p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear interface sw1p1 link counters

REST API

POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters

nv show interface <id> link counters

Notes

nv action clear interface counters

nv action clear interface counters

Clears all InfiniBand interfaces counters for the user running the command.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear interface counters

REST API

POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface

Notes

