IPoIB Commands

nv show interface ib0

nv show interface {interface-id}

Displays details of an IPoIB interface.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the IPoIB interface to display (e.g., ib0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0
                         operational                                                  applied 
-----------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------  --------
ip                                                                                            
  arp-timeout            1800                                                         1800    
  autoconf               disabled                                                     disabled
  dhcp-client                                                                                 
    state                disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname         enabled                                                      enabled 
    is-running           no                                                                   
    has-lease            no                                                                   
  dhcp-client6                                                                                
    state                disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname         enabled                                                      enabled 
    is-running           no                                                                   
    has-lease            no                                                                   
  [gateway]                                                                                   
link                                                                                          
  auto-negotiate                                                                      on      
  duplex                                                                              full    
  speed                                                                               auto    
  mac                    80:00:00:02:fe:80:00:00:00:00:00:00:90:0a:84:03:00:76:a8:00          
  counters                                                                                    
    in-bytes             72 Bytes                                                             
    in-pkts              1                                                                    
    in-drops             0                                                                    
    in-errors            0                                                                    
    out-bytes            480 Bytes                                                            
    out-pkts             4                                                                    
    out-drops            0                                                                    
    out-errors           0                                                                    
    carrier-transitions  2                                                                    
  mtu                    2044                                                         2044    
  state                  up                                                           up      
ifindex                  8                                                                    
type                     ipoib                                                        ipoib

REST API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

Related commands

nv show interface

nv set interface nv unset interface

Notes

nv show interface link

nv show interface {interface-id} link {state | counters}

Displays link information of an IPoIB interface.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0).

state

Show only the data relating to state.

stats

Show only the data relating to statistics.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0 link state
operational  applied  pending
-----------  -------  -------
down         up       up
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0 link counters
                     operational
-------------------  -----------
in-bytes             0 Bytes    
in-pkts              0          
in-drops             0          
in-errors            0          
out-bytes            0 Bytes    
out-pkts             0          
out-drops            0          
out-errors           0          
carrier-transitions  1

REST API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/stateGET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters

Related commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link nv unset interface link

Notes

nv show interface ip

nv show interface {interface-id} ip {address}

Displays IP address of an IPoIB interface.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0 ip
                operational  applied      pending    
--------------  -----------  -----------  -----------
arp-timeout     1800         1800         1800       
autoconf        disabled     disabled     disabled   
dhcp-client                                          
  state         disabled     disabled     disabled   
  set-hostname  enabled      enabled      enabled    
  is-running    no                                   
  has-lease     no                                   
dhcp-client6                                         
  state         disabled     disabled     disabled   
  set-hostname  enabled      enabled      enabled    
  is-running    no                                   
  has-lease     no                                   
[address]       2.2.2.11/24  2.2.2.11/24  2.2.2.11/24
[gateway] 
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0 ip address
-----------
2.2.2.11/24

REST API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip/address

Related commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ip nv unset interface ip

Notes

nv set interface link state

nv set interface {interface-id} link state {value}

Sets the administrative link state of a given IPoIB interface.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., ib0)

value

New value for the link state: {up, down}

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 link state up

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state

Related commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface {interface-id} link state

Notes

nv set/unset interface description

nv set interface {interface-id} description

nv unset interface {interface-id} description

Sets the description of a given IPoIB interface.

The unset formof the command sets the description of a given IPoIB interface to empty.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., ib0)

value

New value for the description.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 description "IPoIB interface"
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 description

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

Related commands

nv show interface

nvunset interface description

Notes

nv set/unset interface ip

nv set interface {interface-id} ip address

nv unset interface {interface-id} ip {address {}}

Sets the IP address of a given IPoIB interface.

The unset form of the command deletes one or more IP addresses assigned to a given IPoIB interface.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose IP address to set (e.g., ib0)

ip-prefix-id

IP address and netmask to assign to the interface.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 ip address 10.10.1.1/8
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 ip address 10.10.1.1/8 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 ip address 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 ip 

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip/address

Related commands

nv show interface

Notes

nv unset interface

nv unset interface {interface-id}

Sets all attributes of an IPoIB interface to default values.

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., ib0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

Related commands

nv show interface

nv set interface

Notes

nv unset interface link

nv unset interface {interface-id} link {state}

Sets the administrative link state of a given IPoIB interface to the default value of "up".

Syntax description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set to default (e.g., ib0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 link
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 link state

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

Related commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link

Notes

Since state is the only settable attribute of link, the two forms of the command are equivalent.

