NVOS includes a robust password hardening feature to enhance security and protect user accounts.

By default, this feature is disabled.

If enabled, the passwords must meet the following requirements:

Minimum length of 8 characters

Inclusion of at least the following: One uppercase letter One lowercase letter One number One special character from the set `~!@#$%^&*()-_+=|[{}];:',<.>/? and white space

The password cannot reuse any of the last 10 previously saved passwords

The password cannot contain the username

The user can choose to enable or disable/change one or more policies or even deactivate the feature entirely.