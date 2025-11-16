Profile
NVOS enables users to manage the system profile. The profile includes settings such as adaptive routing state, group numbers, breakout mode state, and the number of SWIDs.
The user is permitted to manage the number of adaptive-routing groups. For instance:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile adaptive-routing-groups
2048
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
Note
Performing profile change will lead to factory reset of the system with preserving basic configurations, for more information please see
keep basic in Restoring Factory Default Configuration section.