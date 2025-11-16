NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007  Statistics Commands

On This Page

Statistics Commands

nv show system stats

nv show system stats

Display configuration for system statistics collection reports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system stats
            operational  applied         pending       
----------  -----------  --------------  --------------
state       enabled      enabled         enabled       
[category]               cpu             cpu           
[category]               disk            disk          
[category]               fan             fan           
[category]               mgmt-interface  mgmt-interface
[category]               power           power         
[category]               temperature     temperature   
[category]               voltage         voltage

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats

Related Commands

nv set/unset system stats state

Notes

nv show system stats category

nv show system stats category [<category-id>]

Get statistic categories.

Syntax Description

category-id

Display configuration for specified category.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system stats category
                History Duration (days)  Interval (minutes)  State  
--------------  -----------------------  ------------------  -------
cpu             365                      5                   enabled
disk            365                      30                  enabled
fan             365                      5                   enabled
mgmt-interface  365                      5                   enabled
power           365                      5                   enabled
temperature     365                      5                   enabled
voltage         365                      5                   enabled
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system stats category fan
                  operational  applied
----------------  -----------  -------
state             enabled      enabled
interval          5            5      
history-duration  365          365

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/< category-id >

Related Commands

nv set/unset system stats category

Notes

nv show system stats files

nv show system stats files [<file-name>]

Display statistic report files.

Syntax Description

file-name

Display content of specified CSV file.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show  system stats files
Statistic report file                       File path                                             
------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------
stats_fan_x_20250223_134744.csv  /host/stats/stats_fan_x_20250223_134744.csv
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show  system stats files stats_fan_x_20250223_134744.csv

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/< file-name >

Related Commands

nv action generate system stats category

Notes

Autocomplete returns also generated tar file (in case if it was generated before), but it can't be displayed, only *.csv files can be displayed

nv set/unset system stats state

nv set/unset system stats state [{ enabled | disabled }]

Set/unset state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system stats state disabled
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system stats state

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats

Related Commands

nv show system stats

Notes

nv set/unset system stats category state

nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> state [{ enabled | disabled }]

Set/unset category state.

Syntax Description

category-id

Change state for specified category.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system stats category fan state disabled
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system stats category fan state

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv show system stats category

Notes

nv set/unset system stats category interval

nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> interval

Set interval in minutes.

Syntax Description

category-id

Change sampling interval for specified category.

Default

5 (30 for disk category)

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system stats category fan interval 60
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system stats category fan interval

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv show system stats category

Notes

Sampling interval is in minutes.

nv set/unset system stats category history-duration

nv set/unset system stats category <category-id> history-duration[{ 1–365 }]

Sampling history duration in days.

Syntax Description

category-id

Change history-duration for specified category.

history-duration

1–365 days

Default

365

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system stats category fan history-duration 31
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system stats category fan history-duration

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv show system stats category

Notes

History duration is in days.

nv action clear system stats category

nv action clear system stats category <category-id>

Clear statistic category sampled data.

Syntax Description

category-id

Category to be cleared.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear system stats category fan

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv action generate system stats category

Notes

nv action clear system stats category

nv action clear system stats category <category-id>

Clear statistic category sampled data.

Syntax Description

category-id

Category to be cleared.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear system stats category fan

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv action generate system stats category

Notes

nv action generate system stats category

nv action generate system stats category <category-id>

Generate statistic report file.

Syntax Description

category-id

Category to be generated CSV file for.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear system stats category fan

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/category/<category-id>

Related Commands

nv show system stats files

Notes

nv action generate system stats

nv action generate system stats

Generate tar file with reports from all categories.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate system stats

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats

Related Commands

nv show system stats files

Notes

nv action clear system stats

nv action clear system stats

Clear statistic sampled data for all categories.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear system stats

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stat

Related Commands

nv action generate system stats

Notes

nv action delete system stats files

nv action delete system stats files <file-name>

Delete available stats report file.

Syntax Description

file-name

Report file to be deleted.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system stats files stats_fan_x_20250223_134744.csv

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/<file-name>

Related Commands

nv action generate system stats category

nv show system stats files

Notes

nv action upload system stats files

nv action upload system stats files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload available stats report files to remote location.

Syntax Description

file-name

Report file name to be uploaded.

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to. Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system stats files stats_fan_x_20250223_134744.csv scp://user@host/path/to/folder

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/stats/files/<file-name>

Related Commands

nv show system stats files

Notes

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 16, 2025
content here