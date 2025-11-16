Configure the following required settings on the switch (the TACACS+ client).

Set the IP address or hostname of at least one TACACS+ server.

Set the secret (key) shared between the TACACS+ server and client.

If you use NVUE commands to configure TACACS+, you must also set the priority for the authentication order for local and TACACS+ users.

NVUE commands require you to specify the priority for each TACACS+ server. You must set a priority even if you only specify one server.

The following example commands set:

The TACACS+ server priority to 5.

The IP address of the server to 192.168.0.30.

The secret to abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.

If you include special characters in the password (such as $), you must enclose the password in single quotes (').

The authentication order so that TACACS+ authentication has priority over local (the lower number has priority).

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 192.168 . 0.30 priority 5 admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 192.168 . 0.30 secret abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa authentication order tacacs,local admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

If you want the server to use IPv6, you must add the nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> prefer-ip-version 6 command:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server SERVER1 priority 5 admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server SERVER1 prefer-ip-version 6 ...

If you configure more than one TACACS+ server, you need to set the priority for each server. If the switch cannot establish a connection with the server that has the highest priority, it tries to establish a connection with the next highest priority server. The server with the lower number has the higher priority. In the example below, server 192.168.0.30 with a priority value of 5 has a higher priority than server 192.168.1.30, which has a priority value of 8. NVOS allows to configure up to 8 servers with unique priority 1 to 8.