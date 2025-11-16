NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007  TACACS Commands

On This Page

TACACS Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

Show TACACS accounting configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa tacacs accounting 
       operational  applied 
-----  -----------  --------
state  disabled     disabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting

Related Commands

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state

Notes

Enable/disable tacacs accounting feature

nv show system aaa tacacs server

nv show system aaa tacacs server

Show remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa tacacs server
Hostname    Auth type  Port  Priority  Secret  Timeout
----------  ---------  ----  --------  ------  -------
10.2.30.40  pap        49    1         *       5

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server

Related Commands

nv set system aaa tacacs server

Notes

Show TACACS configured servers.

nv show system aaa tacacs authentication

nv show system aaa tacacs authentication

Show TACACS authentication global configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa tacacs auth
      operational  applied
----  -----------  -------
mode  pap          pap

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/authentication

Related Commands

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state <enabled | disabled>

Configure remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

state

enum: enabled | disabled

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state enabled

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting/state/<enabled/disabled>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

Configure remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

server-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-server, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 1.2.3.4      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs port

nv set system aaa tacacs port <1–65535>

Configure global TACACS authentication port.

Syntax Description

port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

49

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs port 51

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set/unset system aaa tacacs authentication mode

nv set system aaa tacacs authentication mode <pap | chap | login>

nv unset system aaa tacacs authentication mode

Configure global authentication type

The unset form of the command sets the global authentication type to its default value.

Syntax Description

auth-type

enum: chap, pap, login

Default

pap

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa tacacs authentication mode chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/authentication

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs secret

nv set system aaa tacacs secret <string | prompt>

Configure global TACACS secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

secret

string | prompt

Default

""

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs secret tacacs-secret

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/secret

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs timeout

nv set system aaa tacacs timeout <1–60>

Configure the global tacacs reply timeout (seconds)

Syntax Description

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

3

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/timeout

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-port

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> port <1–65535>

Configure tacacs authentication port for server

Syntax Description

server-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

None (set by TACACS global configuration)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa taccs server 1.2.3.4 port 50

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>/port/<port>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> auth-mode <pap | chap | login>

Configure TACACS authentication type for server.

Syntax Description

server-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-type

Enum: pap, chap, login

Default

None (set by tacacs global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 1.2.3.4 auth-mode chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>/auth-mode/<auth-mode>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server secret

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> secret <string | prompt>

Configure server secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

server-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

secret

string | prompt

Default

None (set by tacacs global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 1.2.3.4 secret Tacacs-Server-Password

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>/password/<SECRET>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server priority

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> priority <1–8>

Configure tacacs priority for server.

Syntax Description

server-id

Tacacs server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

priority

Integer: 1–8

Default

1

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 1.2.3.4 priority 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>/priority/<priority-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs server timeout

nv set system aaa tacacs server <server-id> timeout <1-60>

Configure the reply timeout for a TACACS server (seconds).

Syntax Description

server-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

None (set by TACACS global configuration)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs server 1.2.3.4 timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/server/<server-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs server <server-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs servernv show system aaa tacacs

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 16, 2025
content here