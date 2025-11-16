NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6007  Transceiver Commands

On This Page

Transceiver Commands

nv show platform transceiver

nv show platform transceiver [<transceiver-id>] [detail]

Display the status of all transceivers as a table. Includes fields such as cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev, and identifier.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).

detail

Show detailed information for all all transceivers.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.5002 Added detail option

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver 
Transceiver  Identifier                     Vendor name  Vendor PN         Vendor SN      Vendor revision  FW Version 
-----------  -----------------------------  -----------  ----------------  -------------  ---------------  -----------
fnm1         OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2445FT25911  44               70.230.1023
sw9          OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2443FT01087  44               70.230.1023
sw10         OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2443FT01092  44               70.230.1023
sw61         OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2443FT01104  44               70.230.1023
sw67         OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2443FT01035  44               70.230.1023
sw68         OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver  NVIDIA       980-9IAHB-00XM0N  MT2443FT01097  44               70.230.1023
 
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver detail
 
sw1:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A
 
sw2:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A
 
sw3:
  cable-type             : Optical module
  supported-cable-length : 500m SMF
  diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A
  vendor-data-code       : 2025-01-19
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : 11
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : 980-9IAHA-00XM0L
  vendor-sn              : MT2503NS00754
  fw-version             : 130.1.0
  temperature:
    temperature         : 53.00 C
    high-alarm-threshold: 80.00 C
    low-alarm-threshold : -10.00 C
  voltage:
    voltage             : 3.25 V
    high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V
    low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V
  channel:
    channel-1:
      rx-power:
        power            : 2.64 mW / 4.22 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 7.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -9.83 dBm
      tx-power:
        power            : 2.20 mW / 3.42 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 7.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.82 dBm
      tx-bias-current:
        current          : 197.60 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 480.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 40.00 mA
      rx-cdr-lol    : False
      rx-los        : False
      tx-ad-eq-fault: False
      tx-cdr-lol    : False
      tx-los        : False
      tx-fault      : False
...
.....
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw9
 
cable-type             : Optical module
supported-cable-length : 500m SMF
diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
status                 : Inserted
error-status           : N/A
vendor-data-code       : 2024-10-21
identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
vendor-rev             : 44
vendor-name            : NVIDIA
vendor-pn              : 980-9IAHB-00XM0N
vendor-sn              : MT2443FT01087
fw-version             : 70.230.1023
temperature:
  temperature         : 53.00 C
  high-alarm-threshold: 75.00 C
  low-alarm-threshold : -10.00 C
voltage:
  voltage             : 3.29 V
  high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V
  low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V
mod-fw-fault           : False
dp-fw-fault            : False
channel:
  channel-1:
    rx-power:
        power            : 3.22 mW / 5.08 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 2.20 mW / 3.42 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 103.05 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-2:
    rx-power:
        power            : 2.60 mW / 4.15 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 2.08 mW / 3.18 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 125.83 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
 ...
 
  channel-8:
    rx-power:
        power            : 2.40 mW / 3.80 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 2.21 mW / 3.44 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 6.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : 0.00 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 107.92 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 149.80 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 50.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action reset platform transceiver id

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Reset specific transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... OK
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... Failed
Action succeeded 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv action install platform transceiver firmware files

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Install firmware image file on the specific transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw1 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin
Action executing ... 100%
Installed FW version: 46.120.10010
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw5 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10011_dev_signed.bin
Error: Action failed with the following issue:
    FW update is not supported for this module: no FW mgmt data is found

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes

Burning new firmware version is not supported for copper cables.

nv show platform transceiver firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Display firmware information for specific transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw1 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       46.140.1013 
fw-upgrade-status     N/A 
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw2 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       47.120.10013 
fw-upgrade-status     OK
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Display available firmware files for transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin 
fw2.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw2.bin 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files name

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Display specific firmware file for transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files fw1.bin
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 16, 2025
content here