Transceiver Commands
nv show platform transceiver [<transceiver-id>] [detail]
Display the status of all transceivers as a table. Includes fields such as cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev, and identifier.
transceiver-id
Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).
detail
Show detailed information for all all transceivers.
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.5002 Added detail option
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
Reset specific transceiver module
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
25.02.2002
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
Install firmware image file on the specific transceiver module.
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
file-name
The name of the FW image file
25.02.2002
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Burning new firmware version is not supported for copper cables.
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
Display firmware information for specific transceiver module
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
25.02.2002
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Display available firmware files for transceiver module
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
25.02.2002
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
Display specific firmware file for transceiver module
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
file-name
The name of the FW image file
25.02.2002
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
