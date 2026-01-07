NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
Authorization defines the capabilities, privileges, and available commands for a specific user within the system.

Remote user authorization defines the user's permission level through server configuration, as specified by the remote AAA server.

The Authorization section supports configuring when user authorization is derived from the AAA server.

Note

Currently, remote authorization is supported only when TACACS is used.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa authorization mode session-remote 
# or
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa authorization mode first-login

Default mode: first-login

  • session-remote—The user’s permission level is validated and updated from the AAA server each time they log in (per session).

  • first-login—The user’s permission level is retrieved from the AAA server only during the first login and is then cached for subsequent logins.

Authorization Commands
