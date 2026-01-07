Authorization defines the capabilities, privileges, and available commands for a specific user within the system.

Remote user authorization defines the user's permission level through server configuration, as specified by the remote AAA server.

The Authorization section supports configuring when user authorization is derived from the AAA server.

Note Currently, remote authorization is supported only when TACACS is used.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set sys aaa authorization mode session-remote # or admin @nvos :~$ nv set sys aaa authorization mode first-login

Default mode: first-login