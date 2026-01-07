On This Page
- Config
- nv config apply
- nv config detach
- nv config diff
- nv config find
- nv config history
- nv config patch
- nv config replace
- nv config save
- nv config show
- nv show system config files
- nv show system config files brief
- nv action export system config
- nv action rename system config files
- nv action delete system config files
- nv action upload system config files
- nv action fetch system config files
- Factory
Configuration Management Commands
nv config apply
nv config apply [--assume-yes| --y| --assume-no| --confirm <time>| --confirm-status]
Applies the pending configuration to become the applied configuration.
Syntax Description
--assume-yes | --y | --assume-no
Automatically reply yes/no to all prompts.
--confirm
Applies the configuration change but you must confirm the applied configuration. If you do not confirm within ten minutes, the configuration rolls back automatically.
You can change the default time with the time argument
--confirm-status
Shows the amount of time left before the automatic rollback.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "apply", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'
Related Commands
Notes
NVOS applies but does not save the configuration; the configuration does not persist after a reboot.
nv config detach
nv config detach
Detaches the configuration from the current pending configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id}
Related Commands
Notes
NVOS names the detached configuration pending and includes a timestamp with extra characters. For example: pending_20210128_212626_4WSY
nv config diff
nv config diff <revision> <revision> | [ o commands ] | [ --expand ]
Shows differences between configurations, such as the pending configuration and the applied configuration or the detached configuration and the pending configuration.
Syntax Description
revision
pending configuration / applied configuration / detached configuration / startup configuration
-o commands
Shows differences between two configuration revisions.
--expand
Show the configuration in expanded form with no ranges.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.6007 Added --expand option
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/<resource>?rev=<rev-A>&diff=<rev-B>
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/<resource>?rev=<rev-A>&diff=<rev-B>&expand=true
Related Commands
Notes
nv config find
nv config find <string> | [ o commands ] | [ --expand ]
Finds a portion of the applied configuration according to the provided string.
Syntax Description
string
Search string
-o commands
Shows the configurations as commands
--expand
Show the configuration in expanded form with no ranges.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.6007 Added --expand option
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=False&diff=&search-string=<string>
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=False&diff=&search-string=<string>&expand=true
Related Commands
Notes
nv config history
nv config history <revision>
Shows the apply history for the revision.
Syntax Description
revision
pending configuration, applied configuration, detached configuration, startup configuration
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} OR GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision
Related Commands
Notes
nv config patch
nv config patch <file>
Updates the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file or a text file containing NVUE commands.
Syntax Description
<file>
configuration file
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.6007 Added support for text file containing NVUE commands and added example
Example
Example 1:
Example 2: Path to text file contains NVUE commands
REST API
N/A
Related Commands
nv config apply
Notes
nv config replace
nv config replace <file>
Replaces the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file or text file containing NVUE commands.
Syntax Description
<file>
configuration file
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.6007 Added support for text file containing NVUE commands and added example
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision &
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=<rev-id> &Update the configuration: PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=<rev-id>Apply changes: PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "apply", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'
Related Commands
nv config apply
Notes
|
Warning
The replace operation will wipe the default ACL rules for management ports.
These rules must be explicitly added to the new configuration file.
nv config save
nv config save
Overwrites the startup configuration with the applied configuration. The configuration persists after a reboot.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "save", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'
Related Commands
Notes
nv config show
nv config show [ o commands ] | [ --expand ]
Shows the currently applied configuration in
Syntax Description
-o commands
Shows the currently applied configuration commands.
--expand
Show the configuration in expanded form with no ranges.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.6007 Added --expand option
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=false
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=false&expand=true
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system config files
nv show system config files
Lists the configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files
Related Commands
Notes
The command will display the content of the configuration file in 'less' format
nv show system config files brief
nv show system config files <file-id> brief
Get a configuration file.
Syntax Description
file-id
the file name to interact with
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
the command will display the path to the file
nv action export system config
nv action export system config <file-id>
Export configuration file.
Syntax Description
file-id
the file name to interact with
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
This command will export the applied configuration a new config file.
nv action rename system config files
nv action rename system config files <file-id> <new-name>
Rename config file.
Syntax Description
file-id
the file name to interact with
new-name
the new name to rename to
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
nv action delete system config files
nv action delete system config files <file-id>
Delete config file.
Syntax Description
file-id
The file name to interact with
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
nv action upload system config files
nv action upload system config files <file-id> <remote-url>
Upload config file.
Syntax Description
file-id
The file name to interact with
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to. Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
|
25.02.2002
25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
nv action fetch system config files
nv action fetch system config files <remote-url>
Fetch configuration file.
Syntax Description
remote-url
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
Notes
Alternatively, you can upload a config file from the host machine to the switch.
Note
Note: you must copy a config to the predefined directory: "/host/config_files/"
nv action reset system factory-default
nv action reset system factory-default [force]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
Syntax Description
force
Forces a reboot and configuration reset regardless of the prompt answer
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
|
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/
Related Commands
Notes