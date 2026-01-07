NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
gNMI Streaming Commands

nv show system gnmi-server

nv show system gnmi-server

Displays the gNMI server configured state, actual state, and version.

Syntax Description

Default

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system gnmi-server
             operational  applied    
-----------  -----------  -----------
state        enabled      enabled    
certificate  self-signed  self-signed
is-running   yes                     
version      4.12.0-PS

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

nv set system gnmi-server state disabled

nv show system gnmi-server mtls

nv show system gnmi-server mtls

Return mTLS state information.

Syntax Description

Default

History

25.02.4002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system gnmi-server mtls
 
                operational  applied 
--------------  -----------  ---------
ca-certificate  ca_client    ca_client

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/mtls

nv show system gnmi-server

nv set/unset system gnmi-server state

nv set system gnmi-server state <enabled | disabled>

nv unset system gnmi-server state

Sets gNMI server state.

The unset form of the command returns the gNMI server state back to its default.

Syntax Description

Default

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system gnmi-server state disabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system gnmi-server state

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

nv unset system gnmi-server state

nv set sys gnmi-server certificate

nv set sys gnmi-server certificate {cert id}

Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.

Syntax Description

certificate

Certificate ID string

Default

self-signed

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys gnmi-server certificate cert_id

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/certificate?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}

nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate

nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate <cacert-id>

gnmi-server security mTLS information

Syntax Description

cacert-id

CA certificates [id] for validation of client during mTLS (string)

Default

History

25.02.4002

Example

nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate ca_client

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/mtls/ca-certificate/<arg>

nv show system gnmi-server mtls

