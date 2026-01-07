On This Page
- nv show interface infiniband
- nv show interface link
- nv set interface link state
- nv set interface link mtu
- nv set interface link op-vls
- nv set interface link lanes
- nv set interface link ib-speed
- nv set interface link auto-negotiate
- nv set interface description
- nv action clear interface link counters
- nv action clear interface counters
InfiniBand Interface Commands
nv show interface <interface-id>
Displays details of a single InfiniBand interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the InfiniBand interface to display
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related Commands
set interface
show interface management
Notes
The data presented here is for an InfiniBand interface. If the id of a different type of interface is provided, the output will be different.
nv show interface <interface-id> link {state | counters | phy-diag | phy-detail}
Displays link information of a single InfiniBand interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the InfiniBand interface to display.
state
Show only the data relating to state.
counters
Show only the data relating to counters.
phy-diag
Show PHY diagnostics and FSM states, part of AMBER
phy-detail
Show PHY statistics and BER measurements, part of AMBER
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/countersGET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/stateGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-diagGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-detail
Related Commands
set interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}
Sets the administrative link state of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset sets the administrative link state of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of "up".
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set.
Value
New value for the link state: {up, down}
Default
up
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state
Related Commands
show interface
nv unset interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu
Sets the mtu of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset form of the command sets the link mtu of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of 4096.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link mtu to set
value
New value for the MTU: 256, 512 ,1024, 2048, 4096
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
set interface link
show interface infiniband
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link op-vls {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link op-vls
Sets the op-vls of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset for of the command sets the link op-vls of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of VL0-VL7.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link op-vls to set
value
New value for the op-vls: VL0, VL0-VL1, VL0-VL3, VL0-VL7
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
set interface link
show interface infiniband
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link lanes {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link lanes
Sets the lanes of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset form of the command sets the link lanes of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value of 1X,4X.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link lanes to set
value
New value for the lanes:
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
set interface link
show interface infiniband
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link ib-speed {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link ib-speed
Sets the ib-speed of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset form of the command sets the link ib-speed of a given InfiniBand interface to the max supported ib-speed.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link ib-speed to set.
value
New value for the ib-speed:
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
set interface link
show interface infiniband
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate
Sets the auto-negotiate of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset form of the command sets the link auto-negotiate of a given InfiniBand interface to the default value which is on.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link auto-negotiate to set.
value
New value for the auto-negotiate: {on, off}
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
set interface link
show interface infiniband
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> description {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> description {value}
Sets the description of a given InfiniBand interface.
The unset sets the description of a given InfiniBand interface to empty.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose description to set.
Value
New value for the description.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related Commands
nv show interface
Notes
nv action clear interface <interface-id> link counters
Clears the interface counters for the user running the command.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link stats to clear. or range of interfaces (e.g. sw1-2p1-2 → sw1p1,sw1p2,sw2p1,sw2p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters
Related Commands
nv show interface <id> link counters
Notes
nv action clear interface counters
Clears all InfiniBand interfaces counters for the user running the command.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
Notes