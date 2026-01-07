On This Page
- nv show system aaa ldap
- nv show system aaa ldap server
- nv set system aaa ldap server id
- nv set system aaa ldap base-dn
- nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn
- nv set system aaa ldap port
- nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind
- nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search
- nv set system aaa ldap secret
- nv set system aaa ldap map group cn
- nv set system aaa ldap map group gidnumber
- nv set system aaa ldap map group memberuid
- nv set/unset system aaa ldap map passwd gidnumber
- nv set system aaa ldap map passwd uid
- nv set system aaa ldap map passwd uidnumber
- nv set system aaa ldap map passwd userpassword
- nv set system aaa ldap version
- nv set system aaa ldap ssl mode
- nv set system aaa ldap ssl cert-verify
- nv set system aaa ldap ssl port
LDAP Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Show LDAP configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap
Related Commands
nv set system aaa ldap
Notes
LDAP feature in NVOS, the switch is basicly an LDAP client that can be bind to an LDAP server, to support authentication to the switch via LDAP server instead local.
nv show system aaa ldap server
Show remote LDAP servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/server
Related Commands
nv set system aaa ldap server
Notes
Show LDAP configured servers.
nv set system aaa ldap server<server-id>
Configure remote LDAP servers.
Syntax Description
server-id
LDAP server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/server/<server-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap server <server-id>
nv show system aaa ldap server nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap base-dn <base-dn>
This command set the base-dn of the LDAP server.
Syntax Description
base-dn
Configure base DN (Distinguished Name)
Default
ou=users
dc=example dc=com
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/base-dn
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
A base dn is the point from where a server will search for users.
nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn <bind dn>
This command sets the bind-dn of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
bind dn
Configure bind DN (Distinguished Name)
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/bind-dn
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
The Bind DN is the username that will be used to do the searching and request the authentication.
nv set system aaa ldap port <1–65535>
Set LDAP authentication port.
Syntax Description
port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
389
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/port
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind <seconds>
Set global LDAP max wait until bind timeout (seconds).
Syntax Description
Seconds
Number of seconds
Default
5
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/timeout-bind
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search <seconds>
Set global LDAP max wait until search timeout (seconds).
Syntax Description
Seconds
Number of seconds
Default
cn
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/timeout-search
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap secret <secret-value>
Set global LDAP server secret in cleartext.
Syntax Description
secret value
Secret string
Default
3
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/secret
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map group cn <cn-str>
Set LDAP search map for cn attribute for group database.
Syntax Description
cn-str
Common name (string)
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/cn
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap group
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map group gidnumber <gidnumber>
Set LDAP search map for gidNumber attribute for group database.
Syntax Description
gidnumber
gidNumber string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/gidnumber
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap group
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map group memberuid <memberuid>
Set LDAP search map for memberUid attribute for group database.
Syntax Description
memberuid
membeUid string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/memberuid
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap group
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map passwd gidnumber <gidnumber>
Set LDAP map for gidNumber attribute for passwd database.
Syntax Description
gidnumber
gidNumber string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/gidNumber
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap passwd
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map group uid <uid>
Set LDAP map for UID attribute for passwd database.
Syntax Description
uid
uid string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/uid
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap passwd
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map group uidnumber <uidnumber>
Set LDAP map for uidNumber attribute for passwd database.
Syntax Description
uidnumber
uidNumber string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/uidNumber
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap passwd
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap map passwd userpassword <userpassword>
Set LDAP map for userPassword attribute for passwd database.
Syntax Description
userpassword
userpassword string
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/userpassword
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap passwd
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap version <ldap-version>
Set LDAP protocol version to be used.
Syntax Description
ldap-version
2 or 3
Default
3
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap ssl mode <ssl-mode>
Set the password of the LDAP server.
Syntax Description
ssl-mode
none, ssl, start-tls
Default
None
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/mode
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap ssl cert-verify <enable | disable>
Set CA certificate validation state.
Syntax Description
enable
Validates certificate
disable
Skips certificate validation
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/cert-verify
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap ssl port <1–65535>
Set LDAP's authentication port.
Syntax Description
port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
636
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/port
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes