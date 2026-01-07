On This Page
Link Layer Discovery Protocol
Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) is a standard protocol that lets network devices share basic information (such as name, port, and capabilities) with directly connected neighbors. It helps with network discovery and troubleshooting without affecting traffic.
In NVOS, LLDP is supported on management ports only.
To check LLDP state, run the following command:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system lldp
operational applied
------------------ ----------- -------
state enabled enabled
tx-interval
30
30
tx-hold-multiplier
4
4
To check LLDP neighbor informaion, run the following command:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interface eth0 lldp neighbor
Neighbor Remote IP Model SW Version Remote Port
------------------------- ---------- ------- ---------------- -----------
MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-
4-
12
10.60.
4.12
11