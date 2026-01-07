NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
NTP Commands

nv show system ntp

nv show system ntp

Display NTP configuration.

It shows the next information: status (offset, reference), authentication, listening interface, NTP state, NTP DHCP state, VRF device.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp
                operational           applied             
--------------  --------------------  --------------------
reference       84.254.80.94                              
offset          516 ms                                    
status          synchronised                              
[listen]        eth1                  eth1                
state           enabled               enabled             
dhcp            enabled               enabled             
vrf             default               default             
authentication  disabled              disabled            
[server]        ntp0.ntp-servers.net  ntp0.ntp-servers.net
[server]        ntp1.ntp-servers.net  ntp1.ntp-servers.net
[server]        ntp2.ntp-servers.net  ntp2.ntp-servers.net

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp

Related Commands

Notes

By default, NTP DHCP is enabled, so if the DHCP server sends out NTP servers to the clients, the switch will get it and will be synchronized with it.

nv show system ntp server

nv show system ntp server [<server-id> | detail]

Display NTP servers configuration and detail data.

The command shows the following information: aggressive polling state, server type, authentication key, server IP address, server state, trustiness, protocol version.

Syntax Description

server-id

Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.

Show configuration for a specific configured NTP server.

detail

Detail view: Show detail data from NTP servers.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Added the detail option and updated output

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp server
NTP server       Aggressive  Type    KeyID  Resolve as       Source       State    Trusted  Ver
---------------  ----------  ------  -----  ---------------  -----------  -------  -------  ---
37.53.71.213                 server         37.53.71.213     pool
46.173.175.211               server         46.173.175.211   pool
162.159.200.123              server         162.159.200.123  pool
193.84.22.254                server         193.84.22.254    pool
time.google.com  disabled    server         216.239.35.0     user-config  enabled  no       4
ua.pool.ntp.org  disabled    pool           N/A              user-config  enabled  no       4
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp server detail
NTP server       Auth  Delay   Jitter  Offset   Peer State      Poll  Reach  Ref clock      Stratum  Peer  When
---------------  ----  ------  ------  -------  --------------  ----  -----  -------------  -------  ----  ----
37.53.71.213     none  98.736  21.749  +0.337   reject-outlier  128   377    17.253.14.253  2        u     4
46.173.175.211   none  87.295  13.791  +4.291   candidate       64    377    17.253.38.125  2        u     60
162.159.200.123  none  59.550  1.401   +2.900   candidate       64    377    10.121.10.17   3        u     62
193.84.22.254    none  98.181  20.997  +11.218  reject-outlier  128   377    .PPS.          1        u     1
time.google.com  none  63.111  30.026  +2.891   sys-peer        64    377    .GOOG.         1        u     65
ua.pool.ntp.org  none  0.000   0.000   +0.000   reject-other    64    0      .POOL.         16       p     -
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp server 10.7.77.134
                    operational     applied
------------------  --------------  --------
iburst              disabled        disabled
state               enabled         enabled
trusted             no              no    
version             4               4     
association-type    server          server
resolve-as          10.7.77.134
auth-state          none
delay               98.736
jitter              21.749
offset              +0.337 
peer-state          reject-outlier
poll                128
reach               377
ref-clock           17.253.14.253
stratum             2
peer                u
when                4

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system ntp key

nv show system ntp key [<key-id>]

Display NTP authentication keys inventory.

It shows the next information: key ID, key type, obfuscated value.

Syntax Description

key-id

NTP authentication key ID.

Show the configuration of a specific authentication key.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp key
KeyID  Trusted  Type  Value
-----  -------  ----  -----
1      yes      md5   *
42     yes      sha1  *
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp key 42
         operational  applied
-------  -----------  -------
trusted  yes          yes
type     sha1         sha1
value    *            *

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system ntp

nv set system ntp [state {enabled,disabled} | dhcp {enabled,disabled} | vrf {default} | authentication {enabled,disabled}]

nv unset system ntp

Update NTP global configuration.

The unset form of the command returns NTP global configuration to its default.

Syntax Description

state

NTP state configuration.

dhcp

Use NTP servers leased from DHCP server.

vrf

VRF to run NTP daemon in. Limited to "default" only.

authentication

Enables NTP authentication.

Default

state

enabled

dhcp

enabled

vrf

default

authentication

disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp authentication enabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp state

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp

Related Commands

nv set system ntp server

Notes

nv set/unset system ntp listen

nv set system ntp listen <interface-id>

nv unset system ntp listen

Update NTP listen configuration.

The unset form of the command returns NTP listen configuration to its default.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Interface ID

Default

eth0

History

25.02.5002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp listen

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/listen

Related Commands

nv set system ntp server

Notes

nv set/unset system ntp server

nv set system ntp server [<server-id> [iburst {enabled,disabled} | state {enabled,disabled} | key <1-65535> | trusted {yes,no} | version {3,4} | association-type {server,pool}]]

nv unset system ntp server

Update the NTP servers configuration.

The unset form of the command returns the NTP server configuration to its default.

Syntax Description

server-id

Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.

iburst

Aggressive polling of the server.

state

Temporarily disable/enable this NTP server.

key

Specify the key ID to securely communicate with the remote NTP server.

trusted

Trust that NTP server.

If authentication is configured this will additionally force all time updates to only use trusted servers.

version

The NTP protocol version to communicate with the remote server.

association-type

NTP server association type.

Default

iburst

on

state

disabled

trusted

no

version

4

association-type

server

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated command output. Updated command option (iburst)

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server 10.10.10.10
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp server 10.10.10.10 trusted yes
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server 10.10.10.10 key

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

nv set system ntp key

Notes

When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch.

An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.1. It should be shared with the NTP server sending the NTP packet.2. The key should be trusted.3. NTP authentication should be enabled on the system

nv set/unset system ntp key

nv {set,unset} system ntp key [<key-id> [trusted {yes,no} | type {md5,sha1} | value <value>]]

Update the NTP keys configuration.

Syntax Description

key-id

NTP authentication key ID.

trusted

Trust that NTP authentication key.

type

Authentication key type.

value

Secret authentication key value.

Default

trusted

no

type

md5

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key 3
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key type sha1
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key type

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>

Related Commands

nv set system ntp server

Notes
