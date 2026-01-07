NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
NVOS includes a robust password hardening feature to enhance security and protect user accounts.

By default, this feature is disabled.

If enabled, the passwords must meet the following requirements:

  • Minimum length of 8 characters

  • Inclusion of at least the following:

    • One uppercase letter

    • One lowercase letter

    • One number

    • One special character from the set `~!@#$%^&*()-_+=|[{}];:',<.>/? and white space

  • The password cannot reuse any of the last 10 previously saved passwords

  • The password cannot contain the username

The user can choose to enable or disable/change one or more policies or even deactivate the feature entirely.

Note

Password hardening check are forced in NVUE during SET/PATCH operations. Any changes to the policies or feature state must be applied first and will only take effect for subsequent operations.

Password Hardening Commands
