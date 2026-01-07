NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
Remote Logging Commands

nv show system syslog

Show syslog configuration.

It shows the next information: log format, servers list, trap level.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated output

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog
 
        operational  applied
------  -----------  --------
format  standard     standard
 
server
=======
Servers               Vrf      Protocol  Port  Priority  Selector-Id
--------------------  -------  --------  ----  --------  -----------
192.0.0.1             mgmt     tcp       9080
fe80::202:ff:fe00:2e  mgmt     udp       514   10        selector-2
                                               20        selector-3
one.one.one.one       default  tcp       9080  1         selector-3
 
selector
===========
Selectors   Severity  Program-Name  Facility  Burst  Interval  Filter  Match               Action
----------  --------  ------------  --------  -----  --------  ------  ------------------  -------
selector-1  debug     switchd       daemon    200    5         1       my_important_id.+$  include
selector-2  info      ifreload      user      10     10        2       ^jobsfailed.+$      exclude
selector-3  notice                  daemon    200    5         1       test                exclude
                                                               2       restart             include
$ nv show system syslog
          operational  applied      
--------  -----------  -----------   
trap      notice       notice
format    standard     standard
[server]  10.20.30.40  10.20.30.40
[server]  mysyslogsrv  mysyslogsrv

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog

Related Commands

nv show system log rotation

Notes

nv show system syslog format

Show syslog format.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog format
        operational  applied 
------  -----------  --------
format  standard     standard

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format

Related Commands

nv show system log rotation

Notes

nv show system syslog server

Show remote syslog servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated output

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog server
 
Servers      Vrf      Protocol  Port  Priority  Selector-Id
-----------  -------  --------  ----  --------  ---------------
40.90.10.5   default  tcp       9080  10        my-new-selector
                                      20        my-selector
121.0.10.2   default  tcp       514
121.0.10.12  mgmt     udp       514
192.0.0.1    red      tcp       9080  10        my-new-selector
                                      20        my-selector

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog server id

Show remote syslog server configuration.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.5002 Updated output

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog server 40.90.10.5
 
          operational  applied
--------  -----------  -------
port      9080         9080
protocol  tcp          tcp
vrf       default      default
 
selector
===========
Priority  Selector-Id
--------  ---------------
10        my-new-selector
20        my-selector

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog selector

Displays all configured syslog selectors along with severity, filters, and rate-limit data.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog selector
 
Selectors   Severity  Program-Name  Facility  Burst  Interval  Filter  Match               Action
----------  --------  ------------  --------  -----  --------  ------  ------------------  -------
selector-1  debug     switchd       daemon    200    5         1       my_important_id.+$  include
selector-2  info      ifreload      user      10     10        2       ^jobsfailed.+$      exclude
selector-3  notice                  daemon    200    5         1       test                exclude
                                                               2       restart             include

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog selector id

Shows detailed configuration of a specific selector including severity, facility, and rate limits.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog selector selector-3
 
              operational  applied
------------  -----------  -------
facility      daemon       daemon
severity      notice       notice
 
rate-limit
-----------
burst         200          200
interval      5            5
 
filter
=======
Priority  Action   Match
--------  -------  -------
1         exclude  test
2         include  restart

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog selector id filter

Lists all filter rules under the specified selector, including match patterns and actions.

Syntax Description

<selector-id>

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog selector selector-3 filter
 
Priority  Action   Match
--------  -------  -------
1         exclude  test
2         include  restart

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog selector id filter id

Displays detailed operational and applied values for a specific filter within the selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

Syntax Description

filter-id

Specifies the unique reference for a filter.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog selector selector-3 filter 20
 
        operational  applied
------  -----------  -------
match   test         test
action  exclude      exclude

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{priority-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog selector id rate-limit

Shows configured burst and interval rate-limit values for the specified selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

The number of a specific selector

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog selector selector-2 rate-limit
 
         operational  applied
--------  -----------  -------
burst     10           10
interval  10           10

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog server id selector

Lists all selectors associated with the specified syslog server along with their priorities.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog server 40.90.10.5 selector
 
Priority  Selector-Id
--------  ---------------
10        my-new-selector
20        my-selector

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}/selector

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system syslog server id selector id

Displays detailed information about a selector mapped to the syslog server for the given priority.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

priority-id

Specifies the priority level of a syslog selector

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system syslog server 40.90.10.5 selector 10
 
             operational      applied
-----------  ---------------  ---------------
selector-id  my-new-selector  my-new-selector

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}/selector/{priority-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv unset system syslog

Clear syslog global parameters. It completely removes syslog configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog

Related Commands

nv show system log rotation

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog format

nv set system syslog format

Set the log format.

The unset form of the command resets format to default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Removed the welf option

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog format

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format

Related Commands

nv set system syslog format welf firewall-name

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog format welf firewall-name

nv set system format welf firewall-name <name>

Set WELF format firewall name.

The unset form of that command clears the firewall name.

Syntax Description

Name

Log firewall name to include into WELF log format.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog format welf firewall-name "NVOS switch 2"
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog format welf firewall-name

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format/welf

Related Commands

Notes

nv unset system syslog server

Clear remote syslog servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog server

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog server id

nv set system syslog server {server-id}

Set new remote syslog server.

The unset form of the command clears a specific server.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog server 10.20.30.40

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog server id port

nv set system server <server-id> port <port-number>

Set the port over which to communicate with remote syslog server.

The unset form of the command returns port to default.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

port-number

Port number of the remote syslog server: 1–65535

Default

512

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 port 1234
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog server 10.20.30.40 port

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog server id protocol

nv set system server <server-id> protocol [tcp | udp]

Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server.

The unset form of the command returns the protocol to default.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

Default

udp

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 protocol tcp
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog server 10.20.30.40 protocol

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog server id vrf

nv set system server <server-id> vrf [default | mgmt]

Specify the VRF over which to communicate with the remote server.

The unset form of the command returns VRF to default.

Syntax Description

server-id

Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname

Default

default

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 vrf mgmt
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog server 10.20.30.40 vrf

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv unset system syslog selector

Clear remote syslog selectors.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog selector id

nv set system syslog selector {selector-id}

Set new remote syslog selector.

The unset form of the command clears a specific selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector Selector-2

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog selector id severity

nv set system syslog selector <selector-id> severity <level>

Set the severity level for a specific syslog selector.

Unset the severity setting for a specific syslog selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

level

Sets the minimum severity level of logs (debug | info | notice | warn | error | critical)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector severity info
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector severity

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/severity

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog selector id program-name

nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} program-name {value}

Set the program name filter for a specific syslog selector.

Unset the program name filter for a specific syslog selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

value

Application or Program name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector program-name switchd
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector program-name

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/program-name

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system syslog selector id facility

nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} facility {name}

Set the syslog facility for a specific selector.

Unset the facility setting for a specific syslog selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

name

Log source category

(auth, authpriv, cron, daemon, kern, lpr, mail, mark, news, security, syslog, user, uucp, local0, local1, local2, local3, local4, local5, local6, local7, null)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector facility daemon
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector facility

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/program-name

Related Commands

Notes

nv unset system syslog selector id filter

Unset remote syslog filter.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector Selector-2 filter

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter

Related Commands

Notes

nv set system syslog selector id filter id

nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} filter {filter-id}

Set a specific filter for a syslog selector.

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

filter-id

Specifies the unique reference for a filter.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 filter 1
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector Selector-2 filter 1 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set system syslog selector id filter id match

nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} filter {filter-id} match {match-string}

Set a match string for a specific filter within a syslog selector

Syntax Description

selector-id

Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.

filter-id

Specifies the unique reference for a filter.

match-string

Condition to match log messages

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 filter 1 match my_important_id.+$

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}/match

Related Commands

Notes

nv set system syslog selector id filter id action

Set the action for a specific filter in a syslog selector to either include or exclude matching log entries.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
filter-id
Specifies the unique reference for a filter.
value
Action to take on matched log messages (include or exclude)
Default
N/A
History
    25.02.2002

Example

    

        
        

            

                
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 filter 1 action include

        

    

    


REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}/action
Related Commands
Notes

    


    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
nv unset system syslog selector id rate-limit

        


        

            

    
        
The unset form of the command clears a specific rate-limit.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
    25.02.2002

Example

    

        
        

            

                
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 rate-limit

        

    

    


REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit
Related Commands
Notes

    


    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
nv set/unset system syslog selector id rate-limit burst

        


        

            

    
        
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} rate-limit burst {value}
Sets the burst size for the rate-limiting of syslog messages
Unset the rate-limiting burst configuration
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
value
Maximum number of log messages allowed within the defined interval (1-65535)
Default
N/A
History
    25.02.2002

Example

    

        
        

            

                
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 rate-limit burst 1
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector Selector-2 rate-limit burst

        

    

    


REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit/burst
Related Commands
Notes

    


    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
nv set/unset system syslog selector id rate-limit interval

        


        

            

    
        
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} rate-limit interval {value}
Sets the time interval for the rate-limiting of syslog messages
Unset the rate-limiting interval configuration
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
value
Time duration (in seconds) during which the burst limit is applied (1-65535)
Default
N/A
History
    25.02.2002

Example

    

        
        

            

                
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector Selector-1 rate-limit interval 1
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog selector Selector-2 rate-limit interval

        

    

    


REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit/interval
Related Commands
Notes

    




    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
