NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077  Software

Software

NVOS provides tools to display the software packages installed on the system.

Software Commands
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here