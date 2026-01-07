Software Commands

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.6077
nv show platform software

nv show platform software

Display detailed platform software information installed.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.5002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform software
Installed Software                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      =====================
Installed Software    Description                            Package  Version  
-------------------- -------------------------------------- -------- -------
acpi                 displays information on ACPI devices   acpi     1.7-1.2
...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software

Related Commands

Notes

nv show platform software installed

nv show platform software installed

Displays the software packages installed in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform software installed 
Installed Software   Description                                         Package            Version
-------------------  ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------ -------------
acpi                 displays information on ACPI devices                acpi                1.7-1.2
acl                  access control list - utilities                     acl                 2.2.53-10
adduser              add and remove users and groups                     adduser             3.118
apparmor             user-space parser utility for AppArmor              apparmor            2.13.6-10
apt                  commandline package manager                         apt                 2.2.4
apt-transport-https  transitional package for https support              apt-transport-https 2.2.4
audisp-tacplus       audisp module for TACACS+ accounting                audisp-tacplus      1.0.2
auditd               User space tools for security auditing              auditd              1:3.0-2
base-files           Debian base system miscellaneous files              base-files          11.1+deb11u3
base-passwd          Debian base system master password and group files  base-passwd         3.5.51
...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv show platform software installed id

show platform software installed <installed-id>

Display the information for a specific installed software package.

Syntax Description

installed-id

Package name (string)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform software installed acl      
             operational
-----------  -------------------------------
package      acl
version      2.2.53-10
description  access control list - utilities

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes
