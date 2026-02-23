On This Page
Access Control List Commands
nv show acl
Display all available ACLs on the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl
Notes
nv unset acl
Clear all the new configured ACLs and restore the original default ACLs.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
This command will remove the modifications/extra ACLs configured on the system and restore to the original default ACLs.
nv show acl <acl-id>
Get ACL <acl-id> information (i.e., rule-ids and the ACL type: ipv4 or ipv6).
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id>
Create a new custom ACL
Delete an existing ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
New, custom ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>
nv unset acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>
Add ACL type, whether it is an IPv4 or IPv6 ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
New, custom ACL name
acl-type
Enum: ipv4 | ipv6
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/type/
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
Each ACL must have a type
nv show acl <acl-id> rule
Display all the rules configured on the specified ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/rule
Related Commands
nv show acl <acl-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Show ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> remark configurations (remark is the same as description).
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The remark acts the same as a description of a rule.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action
Show ACL rule <rule-id> action configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action permit.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/permit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action deny.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
log-prefix-str
String
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log/log-prefix/<log-prefix-str>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Currently, displaying the matching criteria for the rule only contains layer 3 and 4 filtering criteria in the OSI model.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Displays the matching IP criteria for the rule.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp, http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp, snmp, snmp-trap, ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP dest-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP source-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags <flag-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
flag-id
enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask
ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP mask configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mask
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask <flag-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
flag-id
enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mss-format
tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.
Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mss/<mss-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The command will match TCP packets with the specified MSS values.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mss-format
tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.
Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/all-mss-except/<mss-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The command will match all TCP packets with MSS value different than the specified MSS values.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP fragment configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/fragment
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Match fragmented packets.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
ip-ect
ip-ect (integer: 0-3)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
en-flag
enum: tcp-cwr | tcp-ece
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/connection-state
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state <state-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
state-id
state-id can be: established, invalid, new, related
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Multiple connection-states can be configured.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header/type/<type>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header/type/<type>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
source-ip
(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/source-ip/<ip-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
dest-ip
(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/dest-ip/<ip-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP dest-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
protocol-format
(0-255 | tcp | udp | icmp | icmpv6)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/protocol/<protocol-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMP-type configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
icmp-format
(0-255 | echo-reply | echo-request | time-exceeded | dest-unreachable | port-unreachable)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmp-type/<icmp-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMPv6-type configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
icmpv6-format
(0-255 | router-solicitation | router-advertisement | neighbor-solicitation | neighbor-advertisement)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmpv6-type/<icmpv6-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list name configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list action configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit name configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit rate-above <rate-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit rate configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
rate-format
Rate limit, should be in the following format: integer/time-unit where time-unit is one of [second | min | hour]. The max supported rate is 1000000/second
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit burst <burst-int>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit burst configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
burst-int
integer:1–4294967295
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit expire <expire-int>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit expire configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
expire-int
integer:1–4294967295
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit mode configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mode
(enum:src-ip, dst-ip | string)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit destination-mask configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mask
integer: for ipv4 the range is 0-32 and for ipv6 the range is 0-128
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mask
Integer:
IPv4 range: 0–32IPv6 range: 0–128
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl
Display the ACL bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface lo acl
Display the acl bound to the loopback interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics
Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id>
Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound control-plane
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound control-plane direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the inbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>
Display the given acl-id bound to the control-plane in the inbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inboun
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
Configure the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
The unset form of the command removes the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated syntax
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be applied to both inbound and inbound control-plane, or to both outbound and outbound control-plane, on the same interface. Resetting the firewall rules to their default settings on the interface restores normal behavior.
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> onbound control-plane
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> onbound control-plane
Configure the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
The unset form of the command removes the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl
Set the ACL configurations for the particular interface.
Unset the ACL configurations for the particular interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl
Related Commands
Notes
Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.
nv set interface <id> acl <acl-id>
nv unset interface <id> acl <acl-id>
Set the ACL configurations for the particular interface acl-id.
Unset the ACL configurations for the particular interface acl-id.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL Name
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx Updated ACL names
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}
Related Commands
Notes
Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.
nv set interface
nv unset interfaceSet the interface configurations.Unset and unset the interface configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
Notes
Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.
nv action clear acl counters
Clear the ACL counters in the show command.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl rule action set dscp
Set DSCP value for packets.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID to manipulate
rule-id
Rule to configure dscp
Dscp-value
It could be enum or an integer.
Enums supported:
Or an integer in the range [0,63]
History
25.02.4002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/set
Related Commands
nv show acl rule action
Notes
Supported only for the management interface.
Configurable only in inbound and outbound directions!
nv set system control-plane acl <acl-id><outbound | inbound>
nv unset system control-plane acl <acl-id>
Binds ACL to the system control-plane and sets its direction.
The unset form of the command unbinds a specific system control-plane ACL. If no particular ACL ID is specified, the command will unbind all system control-plane ACLs.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID
inbound
Binds in inbound direction
outbound
Binds in outbound direction
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}
Related Commands
nv show system control-plane acl
Notes
nv show system control-plane acl
Show system control-plane ACL configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl
Related Commands
nv set system control-plane acl
nv show system control-plane
Notes
nv show system control-plane
Show system control-plane configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/
Related Commands
nv show system control-plane acl
Notes
nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id>
Show system control-plane ACL identification.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}
Related Commands
nv set system control-plane acl
nv show system control-plane acl
Notes
nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> statistics
Show system control-plane ACL statistics configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/statistics
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id>
Show system control-plane ACL ID statistics rule-id.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/statistics/{rule-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> inbound
Show system control-plane ACL IC inbound direction details.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/inbound
Related Commands
Notes
If an ACL is configured in one direction but not the other, it will appear in the parent show command (nv show interface acl) and not in the show command for the direction where it is not configured.
nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> outbound
Show system control-plane ACL ID outbound direction details.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/outbound
Related Commands
Notes
If an ACL is configured in one direction but not the other, it will appear in the parent show command (nv show interface acl) and not in the show command for the direction where it is not configured.
nv set acl rule action recent
nv unset acl rule action
Set ACL rule action recent.
The unset form of the command removes ACL rule action recent.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/recent
Related Commands
Notes
Only one action can be specified per rule. Any rule that matches the specified criteria will be accepted by the system. If a rule has no action defined, the default action will be "permit." If "match.ip.recent-list.action" is set, the default action is "recent." There is also the option to explicitly set the action to "recent" when "match.ip.recent-list" is configured.