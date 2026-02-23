NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
Access Control List Commands

nv show acl

nv show acl

Display all available ACLs on the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl
                            Type  Summary
---
acl-default-dos             ipv4  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
                                  rule:  30
acl-default-dos-ipv6        ipv6  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
                                  rule:  30
acl-default-loopback        ipv4  rule:  10
acl-default-loopback-ipv6   ipv6  rule:  10
acl-default-outbound        ipv4  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
acl-default-outbound-ipv6   ipv6  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
acl-default-whitelist       ipv4  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
acl-default-whitelist-ipv6  ipv6  rule:  10
                                  rule:  20
                                  rule:  30

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl

Related Commands

nv set acl

Notes

nv unset acl

nv unset acl

Clear all the new configured ACLs and restore the original default ACLs.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset acl

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl

Related Commands

nv show acl

Notes

This command will remove the modifications/extra ACLs configured on the system and restore to the original default ACLs.

nv show acl id

nv show acl <acl-id>

Get ACL <acl-id> information (i.e., rule-ids and the ACL type: ipv4 or ipv6).

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl_1
      operational  applied
----  -----------  -------
type  ipv4         ipv4
 
 
 
rule
=======
    Number  Summary
    ------  ----------------------
    1       action:         permit
            match.ip.protocol: tcp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>

Related Commands

nv show acl

Notes

nv set/unset acl id

nv set acl <acl-id>

nv unset acl <acl-id>

Create a new custom ACL

Delete an existing ACL.

Syntax Description

acl-id

New, custom ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set acl EXAMPLE_ACL

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>

Related Commands

nv show acl

Notes

  • ACL name can be chosen to any generic name but is important later on binding multiple ACLs on the same interface and same direction since ACLs list of rules will be ordered with lexicographical order.

    • For example, ACL with name 'A' that has 10 rules and acl with name 'B' with 5 rules, if bound to the same direction on the same interface, the 10 rules of acl 'A' will be before the 5 rules of acl 'B'.

  • This command is not enough for applying this custom acl, it needs to have at least one rule in it and needs to belong to the ip type either ipv4 or ipv6.

  • The unset command will not remove the specified ACL if it is bound to an interface. The user must unbind it and then use this command to delete the ACL.

  • Unset of default ACL will restore the original list of rules of that ACL.

nv set/unset acl type

nv set acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>

nv unset acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>

Add ACL type, whether it is an IPv4 or IPv6 ACL.

Syntax Description

acl-id

New, custom ACL name

acl-type

Enum: ipv4 | ipv6

History

25.02.2002

Example

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/type/

Related Commands

nv show acl

Notes

Each ACL must have a type

nv show acl rule

nv show acl <acl-id> rule

Display all the rules configured on the specified ACL.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule
Number  Summary
------  ----------------------------------
10      action:                     permit
        match.ip.protocol:             udp
        match.ip.udp.dest-port:        161
        remark:             Whitelist-snmp
20      action:                     permit
        match.ip.protocol:             tcp
        match.ip.tcp.dest-port:        443
        remark:            Whitelist-https
30      action:                     permit
        match.ip.protocol:             tcp
        match.ip.tcp.dest-port:         22
        remark:              Whitelist-ssh

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/rule

Related Commands

nv show acl <acl-id>

Notes

nv show acl rule id

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Show ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10
                        operational     applied
----------------------  --------------  --------------
remark                  Whitelist-snmp  Whitelist-snmp
match
  ip
    protocol            udp             udp
    udp
      [dest-port]       161             161
    [connection-state]  new             new
    [connection-state]  established     established
action                  permit          permit

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 10

REST API

PATH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • This command is used to declare the specified rule with the specified ACL.

  • Mere application of configuration is insufficient. Matching criteria on either the packet or action for this rule must be specified in order to be effective.

nv set/unset acl rule remark

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> remark configurations (remark is the same as description).

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 20 remark "MY-PROTECTIVE-RULE"

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

The remark acts the same as a description of a rule.

nv show acl rule action

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action

Show ACL rule <rule-id> action configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 action
operational  applied
-----------  -------
permit       permit

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule action permit

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action permit.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 10 action permit

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/permit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Only one action per rule can be specified.

  • Any rule matching the specified rule will be accepted to the system.

  • Leaving a rule with no action will make the action as "permit" by default

nv set/unset acl rule action deny

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action deny.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 20 action deny

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Only one action per rule can be specified.

  • Any rule matching the specified rule will be rejected by the system and will be processed any further.

  • Leaving a rule with no action will leave any packet matching the specified rule unaffected.

nv set/unset acl rule action log log-prefix

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

log-prefix-str

String

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 20 action log
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 30 action log log-prefix "Dropped-by-custom-acl"

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log/log-prefix/<log-prefix-str>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Only one action per rule can be specified.

  • Log-prefix can be set to empty string.

  • Any packet matching specified rule with logging action will be logged to netfilter log.

  • Leaving a rule with no action will leave any packet matching the specified rule unaffected.

nv show acl rule match

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 match
                      operational  applied
--------------------  -----------  -----------
ip
  protocol            udp          udp
  udp
    [dest-port]       161          161
  [connection-state]  new          new
  [connection-state]  established  established

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

Currently, displaying the matching criteria for the rule only contains layer 3 and 4 filtering criteria in the OSI model.

nv set/unset acl rule match

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl user_custom_acl rule 20 match

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Leaving a rule with empty matching criteria will cause the rule to match any packet.

  • The unset form of the command will remove the match criteria of the rule.

nv show acl rule match ip

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 match ip
                    operational  applied
------------------  -----------  -----------
protocol            udp          udp
udp
  [dest-port]       161          161
[connection-state]  new          new
[connection-state]  established  established

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

Displays the matching IP criteria for the rule.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip

Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset acl user_custom_acl rule 20 match ip

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Leaving a rule with empty IP matching criteria will cause the rule to match any packet.

  • The unset command will remove the IP match criteria of the rule.

nv show acl rule match ip udp

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 match ip udp
             operational  applied
-----------  -----------  -------
[dest-port]  161          161      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Display the matching UDP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The output primarily contains either the source port or destination port.

nv show acl rule match ip udp dest-port

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 match ip udp  dest-port
Ports
-----
161

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The command displays the matching dest-port of UDP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The rule can have more than dest-port configured.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip udp dest-port

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port <port-num> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

port-num

IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp, http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp, snmp, snmp-trap, ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip udp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip udp dest-port 53

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port/<port-num>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The rule can have more than dest-port configured.

  • Rule cannot be configured with more than one source port and more than one dest-port at the same time in the same rule. For example, the user cannot configure ports 22, 53 on the dest-port and 1813 on the source-port, but can configure 22 on dest-port and 1813 on source-port.

  • The user can configure more than one port on dest-port or source-port.

nv show acl rule match ip udp source-port

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip udp source-port
Ports
-----
53
22

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Display the matching dest-port of UDP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The rule can have more than dest-port configured.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip udp source-port

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port <port-num> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

port-num

IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip udp source-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip udp source-port 53

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port/<port-num>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The rule can have more than source-port configured.

  • Rule cannot be configured with more than one source port and more than one dest-port at the same time in the same rule. For example, the user cannot configure ports 22, 53 on the dest-port and 1813 on the source-port, but can configure 22 on dest-port and 1813 on source-port.

  • The user can configure more than one port on dest-port or source-port.

nv show acl rule match ip tcp

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 230 match ip tcp
             operational  applied
-----------  -----------  -------
[dest-port]  9351         9351
[dest-port]  9352         9352
[dest-port]  9353         9353
[dest-port]  9370         9370      
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 50 match ip tcp
             operational  applied
-----------  -----------  -------
[dest-port]  9339         9339

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Display the matching UDP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The output primarily contains any of the source-port, dest-port, flags, mask, mss, all-mss-except.

nv show acl rule match ip tcp dest-port

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP dest-port configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 230 match ip tcp dest-port
Ports
-----
9351
9352
9353
9370

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Display the matching dest-port of TCP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The rule can have more than dest-port configured.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp dest-port

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

port-num

IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp dest-port 53

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port/<port-num>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The rule can have more than source-port configured.

  • Rule cannot be configured with more than one source port and more than one dest-port at the same time in the same rule. For example, the user cannot configure ports 22, 53 on the dest-port and 1813 on the source-port, but can configure 22 on dest-port and 1813 on source-port.

  • The user can configure more than one port on dest-port or source-port.

nv show acl rule match ip tcp source-port

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP source-port configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp source-port
Ports
-----
53
22

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Display the matching dest-port of UDP IP criteria for the rule.

  • The rule can have more than the dest-port configured.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp source-port

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

port-num

IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp source-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp source-port 53

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port/<port-num>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The rule can have more than source-port configured.

  • Rule cannot be configured with more than one source port and more than one dest-port at the same time in the same rule. For example, the user cannot configure ports 22, 53 on the dest-port and 1813 on the source-port, but can configure 22 on dest-port and 1813 on source-port.

  • The user can configure more than one port on dest-port or source-port.

nv show acl rule match ip tcp flags

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT rule 60 match ip tcp flags  -o json
{
  "none": {}
}

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp flags

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags <flag-id> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

flag-id

enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp flags all
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp flags urg
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp flags psh
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp flags syn

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The user can configure multiple flags that are not 'none' or 'all'.

  • The flag configurations must come with TCP mask configurations.

nv show acl rule match ip tcp mask

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask

ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP mask configuration.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT rule 60 match ip tcp mask  -o json
{
  "ack": {},
  "fin": {},
  "rst": {},
  "syn": {}
}

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mask

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp mask

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask <flag-id> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

flag-id

enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp mask all
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp mask urg
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp mask psh
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp mask syn

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The user can configure multiple flags that are not 'none' or 'all'.

  • The flag configurations must come with TCP mask configurations.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp mss

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

mss-format

tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.

Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp mss 536
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp mss 536-65535

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mss/<mss-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

The command will match TCP packets with the specified MSS values.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip tcp all-mss-except

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

mss-format

tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.

Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip tcp all-mss-except 536
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 660 match ip tcp all-mss-except 536-65535

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/all-mss-except/<mss-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

The command will match all TCP packets with MSS value different than the specified MSS values.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip fragment

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP fragment configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip fragment

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/fragment

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

Match fragmented packets.

nv show acl rule match ip ecn

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show acl b rule 1 match ip ecn
        operational  applied
------  -----------  -------
ip-ect  3            3

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip ecn

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip ecn

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip ecn ip-ect

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

ip-ect

ip-ect (integer: 0-3)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip ecn ip-ect 0

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip ecn flags

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

en-flag

enum: tcp-cwr | tcp-ece

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 650 match ip ecn flags  tcp-cwr

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/flags/<flag-id>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show acl rule match ip connection-state

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$  nv show acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 rule 10 match ip connection-state
operational  applied
-----------  -----------
new          new
established  established

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/connection-state

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip connection-state

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state <state-id> configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

state-id

state-id can be: established, invalid, new, related

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip connection-state new

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

Multiple connection-states can be configured.

nv show acl rule match ip extension-header

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl ACL1 rule 1 match ip extension-header
                        operational                applied
---------------------   -------------------------  ------------------------
type                    hop-by-hop                 hop-by-hop

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip extension-header type

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip extension-header type hop-by-hop

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header/type/<type>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • This configuration is relevant to IPv6 ACLs only.

  • Matches '-m hbh' in ip6tables tool

nv show acl rule match ip routing-header

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6 rule 850 match ip routing-header
      operational  applied
----  -----------  -------
type  0            0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl ACL rule match ip routing-header type

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip extension-header type 0

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header/type/<type>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • This configuration is relevant to IPv6 ACLs only.

  • Matches '-m rt' in ip6tables tool

nv set/unset acl ACL rule match ip source-ip

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

source-ip

(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip source-ip 127.0.0.1/8

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/source-ip/<ip-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.

nv set/unset acl ACL rule match ip dest-ip

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

dest-ip

(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip dest-ip 127.0.0.1/8

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/dest-ip/<ip-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip protocol

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP dest-ip configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

protocol-format

(0-255 | tcp | udp | icmp | icmpv6)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip protocol tcp

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/protocol/<protocol-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set/unset acl rule match ip icmp-type

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMP-type configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

icmp-format

(0-255 | echo-reply | echo-request | time-exceeded | dest-unreachable | port-unreachable)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip icmp-type echo-reply
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip icmp-type 9

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmp-type/<icmp-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The protocol must be specified to be ICMP

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip protocol icmp

  • IPv4 type must be specified for the configured ACL.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip icmpv6-type

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMPv6-type configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

icmpv6-format

(0-255 | router-solicitation | router-advertisement | neighbor-solicitation | neighbor-advertisement)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip icmp-type router-solicitation
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip icmp-type 9

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmpv6-type/<icmpv6-format>

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • The protocol must be specified to be ICMPv6.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip protocol icmpv6

  • IPv6 type must be specified for the configured ACL.

nv show acl rule match ip recent-list

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl acl-default-dos rule 120 match ip recent-list
                 operational  applied
---------------  -----------  -------
name             TCP          TCP
update-interval  60           60
hit-count        100          100
action           update       update

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'recent' iptables module.

  • Used to filter IP address that passes a specific rate.

    In the above example, the rate is 100 packets per 60 seconds, if a source-ip sends more than this rate, the IP address will be blocked.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip recent-list name

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list name configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip recent-list name "EXAMPLE"

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • In order to configure recent-list, the user needs to configure action and name for the recent-list

    • For action set: configure name and action=set

    • For action update: configure name and action=update, hit-count and update-interval

  • There can be multiple recent-lists in the system and each is distinguished by a name.

  • Refer to the documentation of 'recent' in 'iptables' for further information.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip recent-list action

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list action configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip recent-list action update

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • In order to configure recent-list, the user needs to configure action and name for the recent-list

    • For action set: configure name and action=set

    • For action update: configure name and action=update, hit-count and update-interval

  • There can be multiple recent-lists in the system and each is distinguished by a name.

  • Refer to the documentation of 'recent' in 'iptables' for further information.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip recent-list hit-count

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip recent-list  hit-count  100

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • In order to configure recent-list, the user needs to configure action and name for the recent-list

    • For action set: configure name and action=set

    • For action update: configure name and action=update, hit-count and update-interval

  • There can be multiple recent-lists in the system and each is distinguished by a name.

  • Refer to the documentation of 'recent' in 'iptables' for further information.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip recent-list update-interval

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip recent-list  update-interval  60

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • In order to configure recent-list, the user needs to configure action and name for the recent-list

    • For action set: configure name and action=set

    • For action update: configure name and action=update, hit-count and update-interval

  • There can be multiple recent-lists in the system and each is distinguished by a name.

  • Refer to the documentation of 'recent' in 'iptables' for further information.

nv show acl rule match ip hashlimit

nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit

Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nnv show acl acl-default-dos rule 600 match ip hashlimit
             operational  applied
-----------  -----------  ----------
name         LOGGING      LOGGING
rate-above   1/min        1/min
burst        5            5
source-mask  32           32
expire       4294967295   4294967295
mode         src-ip       src-ip

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • This is another way to filter IP addresses.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit name

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit name configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit name "Limiter"

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit rate-above

nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit rate-above <rate-format>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit rate configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

rate-format

Rate limit, should be in the following format: integer/time-unit where time-unit is one of [second | min | hour]. The max supported rate is 1000000/second

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit rate 2/min

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit burst

nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit burst <burst-int>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit burst configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

burst-int

integer:1–4294967295

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit burst 5

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit expire

nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit expire <expire-int>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit expire configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

expire-int

integer:1–4294967295

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit expire 3

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit mode

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit mode configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

mode

(enum:src-ip, dst-ip | string)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit mode src-ip

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit destination-mask

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit destination-mask configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

mask

integer: for ipv4 the range is 0-32 and for ipv6 the range is 0-128

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit destination-mask 32

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv set/unset acl rule match ip hashlimit source-mask

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>

nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>

Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask configurations.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL name

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

mask

Integer:

IPv4 range: 0–32IPv6 range: 0–128

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl custom-acl rule 10 match ip hashlimit source-mask 32

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

  • Matches the 'hashlimit' iptables module.

  • The following properties are required for configuration: name, rate-above, burst, expire, mode.

nv show interface acl

nv show interface <iface-id> acl

Display the ACL bound to the interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl
ACL Name                    Rule ID  In Packets  In Bytes  Out Packets  Out Bytes
------------------------    -------  -----------  -------   ----------  ---------
acl-default-dos             10       0           0 Bytes
                            20       260         20.45 KB
                            30       0           0 Bytes
                            40       0           0 Bytes
                            50       0           0 Bytes
acl-default-dos-ipv6        10       0           0 Bytes
                            20       0           0 Bytes
                            30       0           0 Bytes
                            40       0           0 Bytes
acl-default-outbound        10                             0            0 Bytes
                            20                             295          32.96 KB
acl-default-outbound-ipv6   10                             0            0 Bytes
                            20                             0            0 Bytes
acl-default-whitelist       10       0           0 Bytes
                            20       0           0 Bytes
                            30       1083        82.80 KB
acl-default-whitelist-ipv6  10       0           0 Bytes
                            20       0           0 Bytes
                            30       0           0 Bytes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show interface lo acl

nv show interface lo acl

Display the acl bound to the loopback interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface lo acl
 
ACL Name                      Rule ID       In Packets     In Bytes     Out Packets     Out Bytes
------------------------      --------     -----------     ---------    ------------       ----------
acl-default-loopback          10               0           0 Bytes           
acl-default-loopback-ipv6     10               0           0 Bytes         

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show interface acl id

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>

Display the given acl-id bound to the interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist
Statistics
===============
Rule  In Packet   In Byte     Out Packet  Out Byte     Action               Match
----  ----------   --------   ----------  ---------    -------------------- ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes                              permit               ip
                                                                               udp
                                                                                 dest-port       : 161
                                                                               connection-state
                                                                                 new             : False
                                                                                 established     : False
                                                                               protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show interface acl statistics

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics

Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist statistics
Rule  In Packet   In Byte       Out Packet  Out Byte     Action                Match
----  ----------   --------     ----------  ---------    -------------------   ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes                                permit                ip
                                                                                  udp
                                                                                    dest-port       : 161
                                                                                  connection-state
                                                                                    new             : False
                                                                                    established     : False
                                                                                  protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show interface acl statistics id

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id>

Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist statistics 10
                        operational  applied
----------------------  -----------  -------
match
  ip
    protocol            udp
    udp
      [dest-port]       161
    [connection-state]  new
    [connection-state]  established
action                  permit
inbound
  packet                0
  byte                  0 Bytes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics/{rule-id}

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv show interface acl outbound

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound

Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound direction.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist outbound
 
Statistics
===============
Rule  Out Packet   Out Byte        Action              Match
----  ----------  ---------------  ------------------- ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes           permit             ip
                                                         udp
                                                           dest-port       : 161
                                                         connection-state
                                                           new             : False
                                                           established     : False
                                                         protocol          : udp
20    0           0 Bytes           permit             ip
                                                         tcp
                                                           dest-port       : 443
                                                         connection-state
                                                           new             : False
                                                           established     : False
                                                         protocol          : tcp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.

nv show interface acl outbound control-plane

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound control-plane

Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound control-plane direction.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-outbound outbound control-plane
Statistics
===============
Rule  Out Packet   Out Byte        Action                                        Match
----  ---------   --------          ------------------------------------------    -----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes           deny                                          ip
                                                                                    connection-state
                                                                                      invalid         : False
20    47          4824 Bytes        permit

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.

nv show interface acl inbound

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound

Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the inbound direction.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist inbound
Statistics
===============
Rule  In Packet   In Byte           Action                                        Match
----  ----------   --------         ---------------------------------------       ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes           permit                                        ip
                                                                                    udp
                                                                                      dest-port       : 161
                                                                                    connection-state
                                                                                      new             : False
                                                                                      established     : False
                                                                                    protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.

nv show interface acl inbound control-plane

nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>

Display the given acl-id bound to the control-plane in the inbound direction.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist inbound control-plane
Statistics
===============
Rule  In Packet   In Byte           Action                                        Match
----  ---------   --------          ------------------------------------------    -----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes           permit                                        ip
                                                                                    udp
                                                                                      dest-port       : 161
                                                                                    connection-state
                                                                                      new             : False
                                                                                      established     : False
                                                                                    protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.

nv set/unset interface acl inbound

nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound

nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound

Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl ACL1 inbound

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inboun

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!

nv set/unset interface acl inbound control-plane

nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane

nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane

Configure the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

The unset form of the command removes the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl acl-default-dos inbound control-plane
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist inbound control-plane

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

An ACL cannot be applied to both inbound and inbound control-plane, or to both outbound and outbound control-plane, on the same interface. Resetting the firewall rules to their default settings on the interface restores normal behavior.

nv set/unset interface acl outbound control-plane

nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> onbound control-plane

nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> onbound control-plane

Configure the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

The unset form of the command removes the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl acl-default-outbound outbound control-planeadmin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl acl-default-outbound outbound control-plane

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!

nv set/unset interface acl outbound

nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound

nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound

Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

acl-id

ACL name

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl acl-default-outbound outboundadmin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl acl-default-outbound outbound

REST API

PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!

nv set/unset interface acl

nv set interface <iface-id> acl

nv unset interface <iface-id> acl

Set the ACL configurations for the particular interface.

Unset the ACL configurations for the particular interface.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl

Related Commands

Notes

Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.

nv set/unset interface acl id

nv set interface <id> acl <acl-id>

nv unset interface <id> acl <acl-id>

Set the ACL configurations for the particular interface acl-id.

Unset the ACL configurations for the particular interface acl-id.

Syntax Description

iface-id

Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'

acl-id

ACL Name

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx Updated ACL names

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl acl-default-dos
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}

Related Commands

Notes

Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.

nv set/unset interface

nv set interface

nv unset interfaceSet the interface configurations.Unset and unset the interface configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

Notes

Unsetting an interface ACL (at any level) should not restore the default binding; it should behave as a standard unset operation. Setting or unsetting rules on an interface works just like standard NVUE behavior.

nv action clear acl counters

nv action clear acl counters

Clear the ACL counters in the show command.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear acl counters

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl

Related Commands

nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>

Notes

nv set acl rule action set dscp

nv set acl rule action set dscp

Set DSCP value for packets.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID to manipulate

rule-id

Rule to configure dscp

Dscp-value

It could be enum or an integer.

Enums supported:

  • af11

  • af12

  • af13

  • af21

  • af22

  • af23

  • af31

  • af32

  • af33

  • af41

  • af42

  • af43

  • cs1

  • cs2

  • cs3

  • cs4

  • cs5

  • cs6

  • cs7

  • be

  • ef

Or an integer in the range [0,63]

History

25.02.4002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl ACL1 rule 10 action set dscp ef

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/set

Related Commands

nv show acl rule action

Notes

Supported only for the management interface.

Configurable only in inbound and outbound directions!

nv set/unset system control-plane acl

nv set system control-plane acl <acl-id><outbound | inbound>

nv unset system control-plane acl <acl-id>

Binds ACL to the system control-plane and sets its direction.

The unset form of the command unbinds a specific system control-plane ACL. If no particular ACL ID is specified, the command will unbind all system control-plane ACLs.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID

inbound

Binds in inbound direction

outbound

Binds in outbound direction

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system control-plane acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 inbound
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system control-plane acl acl_1
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system control-plane acl

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}

Related Commands

nv show system control-plane acl

Notes

nv show system control-plane acl

nv show system control-plane acl

Show system control-plane ACL configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane acl
    ACL Name                    Rule ID  In Packets  In Bytes    Out Packets  Out Bytes
    --------------------------  -------  ----------  ----------  -----------  ---------
    acl-default-dos             10       3819        236.91 KB
                                20       1218        64.07 KB
                                30       0           0 Bytes
    acl-default-dos-ipv6        10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       0           0 Bytes
                                40       0           0 Bytes
    acl-default-outbound        10                               0            0 Bytes
                                20                               295          32.96 KB
    acl-default-outbound-ipv6   10                               0            0 Bytes
                                20                               0            0 Bytes
    acl-default-whitelist       10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       1083        82.80 KB
    acl-default-whitelist-ipv6  10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       0           0 Bytes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl

Related Commands

nv set system control-plane acl

nv show system control-plane

Notes

nv show system control-plane

nv show system control-plane

Show system control-plane configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane
acl
======
    ACL Name                    Rule ID  In Packets  In Bytes    Out Packets  Out Bytes
    --------------------------  -------  ----------  ----------  -----------  ---------
    acl-default-dos             10       3819        236.91 KB
                                20       1218        64.07 KB
                                30       0           0 Bytes
    acl-default-dos-ipv6        10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       0           0 Bytes
                                40       0           0 Bytes
    acl-default-outbound        10                               0            0 Bytes
                                20                               295          32.96 KB
    acl-default-outbound-ipv6   10                               0            0 Bytes
                                20                               0            0 Bytes
    acl-default-whitelist       10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       1083        82.80 KB
    acl-default-whitelist-ipv6  10       0           0 Bytes
                                20       0           0 Bytes
                                30       0           0 Bytes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/

Related Commands

nv show system control-plane acl

Notes

nv show system control-plane acl id

nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id>

Show system control-plane ACL identification.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6
Statistics
===============
Rule  In Packet   In Byte          Out Packet  Out Byte         Action                                        Match
----  ----------  ---------------  ----------  ---------------  --------------------------------------------  ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes                                       permit                                        ip
                                                                                                                 udp
                                                                                                                   dest-port       : 161
                                                                                                                 connection-state
                                                                                                                   new             : False
                                                                                                                   established     : False
                                                                                                                 protocol          : udp
20    0           0 Bytes                                       permit                                        ip

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}

Related Commands

nv set system control-plane acl

nv show system control-plane acl

Notes

nv show system control-plane acl statistics

nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> statistics

Show system control-plane ACL statistics configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 statistics
Rule  In Packet   In Byte          Out Packet  Out Byte         Action                                        Match
----  ----------  ---------------  ----------  ---------------  --------------------------------------------  ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes                                       permit                                        ip
                                                                                                                 udp
                                                                                                                   dest-port       : 161
                                                                                                                 connection-state
                                                                                                                   new             : False
                                                                                                                   established     : False
                                                                                                                 protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/statistics

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system control-plane acl id statistics

nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id>

Show system control-plane ACL ID statistics rule-id.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl acl-default-whitelist statistics 10
                        operational  applied
----------------------  -----------  -------
match
  ip
    protocol            udp
    udp
      [dest-port]       161
    [connection-state]  new
    [connection-state]  established
action                  permit
inbound
  packet                0
  byte                  0 Bytes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/statistics/{rule-id}

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system control-plane acl inbound

nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> inbound

Show system control-plane ACL IC inbound direction details.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane acl acl-default-whitelist-ipv6 inbound
Statistics
===============
Rule  In Packet   In Byte           Action                                        Match
----  ----------  ----------------  --------------------------------------------  ----------------------------
10    0           0 Bytes           permit                                        ip
                                                                                    udp
                                                                                      dest-port       : 161
                                                                                    connection-state
                                                                                      new             : False
                                                                                      established     : False
                                                                                    protocol          : udp

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/inbound

Related Commands

Notes

If an ACL is configured in one direction but not the other, it will appear in the parent show command (nv show interface acl) and not in the show command for the direction where it is not configured.

nv show system control-plane acl outbound

nv show system control-plane acl <acl-id> outbound

Show system control-plane ACL ID outbound direction details.

Syntax Description

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system control-plane acl acl-default-outbound outbound
Statistics
===============
Rule  Out Packet   Out Byte        Action                                        Match
----  ----------  ---------------  --------------------------------------------  ----------------------------
10    33          1716 Bytes        deny                                          ip
                                                                                    connection-state
                                                                                      invalid         : False
20    3876        237065 Bytes      permit

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/control-plane/acl/{acl-id}/outbound

Related Commands

Notes

If an ACL is configured in one direction but not the other, it will appear in the parent show command (nv show interface acl) and not in the show command for the direction where it is not configured.

nv set/unset acl rule action recent

nv set acl rule action recent

nv unset acl rule action

Set ACL rule action recent.

The unset form of the command removes ACL rule action recent.

Syntax Description

acl-id

ACL ID

rule-id

Rule number (integer: 1–65535)

History

25.02.70xx

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 action recent

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/recent

Related Commands

Notes

Only one action can be specified per rule. Any rule that matches the specified criteria will be accepted by the system. If a rule has no action defined, the default action will be "permit." If "match.ip.recent-list.action" is set, the default action is "recent." There is also the option to explicitly set the action to "recent" when "match.ip.recent-list" is configured.
