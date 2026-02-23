Appendix—Design Consideration Using Q3200

The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 Q3200 is an ideal InfiniBand switching solution for mixed-generation environments, where data-center infrastructures need to integrate modern high-speed networking (Quantum-X800 based) with prior-generation systems.

It incorporates two fully independent switches in a compact 2U air-cooled chassis, each providing 36 ports of 800 Gb/s.

The Q3200 is commonly deployed in storage-rich architectures thanks to its dense port configuration and high aggregate bandwidth. It is particularly effective for environments that require:

High-speed connectivity for new compute clusters

Seamless integration with HDR, NDR, NDR200, and XDR400 InfiniBand systems

Robust networking to large-scale storage infrastructures

Overall, the Q3200 enables flexible, high-throughput fabrics while simplifying mixed-generation deployments.