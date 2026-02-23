Appendix—Moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS

To install NVOS, you use ONIE (Open Network Install Environment), an extension to the traditional U-Boot software that allows for automatic discovery of a network installer image. This facilitates the ecosystem model of procuring switches with an operating system choice, such as NVOS. The easiest way to install NVOS with ONIE is with local HTTP discovery:

If your host (laptop or server) is IPv6-enabled, make sure it is running a web server. If your host is IPv4-enabled, make sure it is running DHCP in addition to a web server. Download the NVOS installation file to the root directory of the web server. Rename this file onie-installer . Connect your host using an Ethernet cable to the management Ethernet port of the switch. Power on the switch. The switch downloads the ONIE image installer and boots. You can watch the installation progress in your terminal. After the installation completes, the NVOS login prompt appears in the terminal window.

Note These steps describe a flexible unattended installation method; you do not need a console cable. A fresh install with ONIE using a local web server typically completes in less than ten minutes. However, you have more options for installing NVOS with ONIE, such as using a local file, FTP or USB. See Installing a New NVOS Image for more options.

After installing NVOS, you are ready to: