Appendix—Switch SSD Firmware Update Customer Guide

In NVOS systems, SSD (NVMe) firmware is automatically installed during the standard NVOS software upgrade process. No special user action is required.

The updated SSD firmware becomes active after the system completes its routine power cycles, which occur naturally as part of the NVOS upgrade flow.

Note When upgrading NVOS, if the OS determines that an SSD firmware update is needed, the system will power cycle itself regardless of whether the command the user entered is for a power cycle or a cold reboot.

NVOS image as part of 25.02.7002 bundle or above

After the NVOS update and power cycle of the system, do the following:

Log in to the system. Run the following command to check the SSD firmware version: Copy Copied! nv show platform firmware SSD Expected output: Copy Copied! operational applied part-number Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006 actual-firmware CE00A450 fw-source N/A

actual-firmware should show CE00A450 (indicating the new firmware).

If the version matches CE00A450, the update was successful.