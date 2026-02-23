Authorization Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs authorization
Show authorization configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5030
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/authorization
Related Commands
nv set system aaa authorization mode
Notes
This configuration applies only when TACACS authentication is configured. It does not affect RADIUS or LDAP.
nv set system aaa authorization mode <authorization-mode>
Sets system authorization mode.
Syntax Description
authorization-mode
enum: first-login-remote, session-remote
Default
first-login-remote
History
25.02.5030
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/authorization/mode
Related commands
nv show sys aaa authorization
Notes
This configuration applies only when TACACS authentication is configured. It does not affect RADIUS or LDAP.