Chassis Information and Inventory Commands

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>} Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description inventory-id Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default N/A

History 25.02.2002 25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform inventory HW Version Model Serial State Type ------ ---------- ------------------ ------------- ----- ------ BMC N/A P3809 1333624062905 ok bmc FAN1/ 1 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN1/ 2 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN2/ 1 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN2/ 2 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN3/ 1 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN3/ 2 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN4/ 1 N/A N/A N/A ok fan FAN4/ 2 N/A N/A N/A ok fan SWITCH A1 692 -9K36F-A5MV-JQS MT2441XXXX90 ok switch admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH operational ---------------- ------------------ state ok hardware-version A2 model 692 -9K36F-00MV-JS0 serial MT2416X02630 type switch

REST API GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/ GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

