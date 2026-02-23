On This Page
Control and Power Commands
nv show system reboot
Show system reboot information.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot
nv show system reboot reason
Show the system reboot reason.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason
nv show system reboot history
Show the system reboot history.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history
nv action reboot system [mode {halt | cold | immediate}] [force]
Reboot switch system.
Syntax Description
flag
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated reboot modes
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
nv action install platform firmware files
nv show platform ps-redundancy
Shows power supply redundancy policy
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/ps-redundancy
Related Commands
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy
nv show system health
Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy {no-redundancy | ps-redundant | grid-redundant}
Sets system power redundancy policy. When the power redundancy policy requirements are not met a health issue is raised
Syntax Description
no-redundancy
No power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.
ps-redundant
One power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.
grid-redundant
The power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, each grid contains the minimum power supplies required by the system. The power supplies on the left side of the switch are one grid, and the power supplies on the right switch are the other. The system can work if all the power supplies of one grid fail.
Default
grid-redundant
History
25.02.2002
Example
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy grid-redundant
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ platform/ps-redundancy
Related Commands
nv show system health
nv show platform ps-redundancy
Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.