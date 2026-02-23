NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
NVOS allows to control the system time zone and clock settings.

Time Zone

Default time zone is set to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). User may change the time zone configuration by executing the following:

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system timezone Etc/UTC
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Clock

The system date and time can be manually changed. NTP servers configured on the switch will supersede any manually entered date-time settings.

admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system date-time 2024-12-24 10:25:13

Date and Time Commands
