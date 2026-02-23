DNS Server
Domain Name System (DNS) is an essential component of modern networking, translating human-readable domain names into IP addresses that systems can understand. Proper DNS configuration ensures seamless connectivity and efficient resolution of network requests.
NVOS provides an ability to manage DNS servers, allowing users to add, configure, and view DNS server configurations as needed.
Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast DNS server addresses configurations are supported
NVOS obtains dynamic DNS entries from DHCP server by default (this will be preserved if no static DNS entries are configured)
Dynamic DNS configuration will not work if management interface uses static IP configuration
Linux allows for a maximum of three DNS servers to be configured at the same time