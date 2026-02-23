NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
Downgrading OS Software

Prerequisites

Prior to downgrading software, please make sure the following prerequisites are met.

  1. Log in to the via the CLI using the console port.

  2. Backup configuration by conducting the following steps.

    1. copy commands.

      switch (config)# show running-config

    2. Copy the output to a text file.

Downgrading Image

Note

The procedure described below assumes that booting and running is done from Partition 1 and the downgrade procedure is performed on Partition 2.

  1. Log in to your system via the CLI as admin.

  2. Display all installed images on the system.

     admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image 
            operational          applied
----------  -------------------  -------
current     1                 
next        1                
partition1  
  build-id <image2>    

  3. Uninstall the image from partition 2 if it is installed. This step is required only if the user is trying to downgrade to an image that is already installed on the switch.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image <image>

  4. Fetch the desired software image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp://<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>

  5. Install the fetched image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files new-nvos-image.bin force

  6. After reboot, display available images and verify that the new image now appears.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image 
             operational          applied
----------  -------------------   ------- 
current     1                  
next        1                   
partition1  
  build-id <image1>               
partition2  
  build-id <image2>

    Note

    There are two installed images on the system. Therefore, if one of the images gets corrupted (due to power interruption, for example), in the next reboot the image will go up from the second partition.

Switching to Partition with Older Software Version

The system saves a backup configuration file when upgrading from an older software version to a newer one. If the system returns to the older software partition, it uses this backup configuration file.

Warning

All configuration changes done with the new software are lost when returning to the older software version.

There are 2 instances where the backup configuration file does not exist:

  • The user has run “reset factory” command, which clears all configuration files in the sstem

  • The user has run “system config files” to a configuration file with different name then the backup file

Note

Note that the configuration file becomes empty if the system is downgraded to a software version which has never been installed yet.

To allow switching partition to the older software version for the 2 aforementioned cases only, follow the steps below.

  1. Set the boot partition.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action boot-next system image <next partition>

  2. Save the configuration.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv config save

