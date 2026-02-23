Downgrading OS Software
Prior to downgrading software, please make sure the following prerequisites are met.
Log in to the via the CLI using the console port.
Backup configuration by conducting the following steps.
copy commands.
switch(config)# show running-config
Copy the output to a text file.
The procedure described below assumes that booting and running is done from Partition 1 and the downgrade procedure is performed on Partition 2.
Log in to your system via the CLI as admin.
Display all installed images on the system.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image operational applied ---------- ------------------- ------- current
1next
1partition1 build-id <image2>
Uninstall the image from partition 2 if it is installed. This step is required only if the user is trying to downgrade to an image that is already installed on the switch.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image <image>
Fetch the desired software image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp:
//<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>
Install the fetched image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files
new-nvos-image.bin force
After reboot, display available images and verify that the new image now appears.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image operational applied ---------- ------------------- ------- current
1next
1partition1 build-id <image1> partition2 build-id <image2>Note
There are two installed images on the system. Therefore, if one of the images gets corrupted (due to power interruption, for example), in the next reboot the image will go up from the second partition.
The system saves a backup configuration file when upgrading from an older software version to a newer one. If the system returns to the older software partition, it uses this backup configuration file.
All configuration changes done with the new software are lost when returning to the older software version.
There are 2 instances where the backup configuration file does not exist:
The user has run “reset factory” command, which clears all configuration files in the sstem
The user has run “system config files” to a configuration file with different name then the backup file
Note that the configuration file becomes empty if the system is downgraded to a software version which has never been installed yet.
To allow switching partition to the older software version for the 2 aforementioned cases only, follow the steps below.
Set the boot partition.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action boot-next system image <next partition>
Save the configuration.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config save