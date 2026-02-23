On This Page
Environment
NVOS includes robust features for monitoring and managing the platform's environmental conditions, ensuring optimal performance and system reliability. These features provide detailed insights into critical hardware components and allow users to take control of specific environmental aspects.
Fan Monitoring: Retrieve real-time status and performance of system fans.
Power Supply Management: Monitor the health and functionality of power supply units (PSUs).
Temperature Monitoring: Check temperature readings from various sensors.
Voltage Monitoring: Inspect voltage levels and sensor data.
Leakage Detection: Identify potential leakage scenarios.
LED Control: Manage and monitor platform LEDs.