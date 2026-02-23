Environment Commands

Example

Collapse Source Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform environment voltage Name Actual (V) Maximum (V) Minimum (V) State ---------------------------------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----- HSC-VinDC-In 54.35 88.72 0.03 ok HSC-VinDC-Out 54.39 0.00 ok PDB- 1 -Conv-In- 1 54.20 61.50 38.00 ok PDB- 1 -Conv-Out- 1 12.00 14.10 10.00 ok PDB- 2 -Conv-In- 1 53.70 61.50 38.00 ok PDB- 2 -Conv-Out- 1 11.99 14.10 10.00 ok PMIC- 1 -ASIC1-VDD-Out- 1 0.70 0.98 0.35 ok PMIC- 1 -PVIN1-VDD-ASIC1-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 2 -ASIC1-AVDD-PL0-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 2 -ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 2 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In- 1 12.00 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 3 -ASIC1-AVDD-PL1-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 3 -ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 3 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 4 -ASIC1-AVCC-PL0-PL1-Out- 1 1.80 2.00 1.30 ok PMIC- 4 -ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-PL1-Out- 2 1.20 1.50 0.80 ok PMIC- 4 -PVIN1-AVCC-HVDD-ASIC1-In- 1 12.00 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 5 -ASIC2-VDD-Out- 1 0.70 0.98 0.35 ok PMIC- 5 -PVIN1-VDD-ASIC2-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 6 -ASIC2-AVDD-PL0-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 6 -ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 6 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 7 -ASIC2-AVDD-PL1-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 7 -ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 7 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 8 -ASIC2-AVCC-PL0-PL1-Out- 1 1.80 2.00 1.30 ok PMIC- 8 -ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-PL1-Out- 2 1.20 1.50 0.80 ok PMIC- 8 -PVIN1-AVCC-HVDD-ASIC2-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 9 -ASIC3-VDD-Out- 1 0.71 0.98 0.35 ok PMIC- 9 -PVIN1-VDD-ASIC3-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 10 -ASIC3-AVDD-PL0-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 10 -ASIC3-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 10 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC3-In- 1 12.12 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 11 -ASIC3-AVDD-PL1-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 11 -ASIC3-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 11 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC3-In- 1 12.09 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 12 -ASIC3-AVCC-PL0-PL1-Out- 1 1.80 2.00 1.30 ok PMIC- 12 -ASIC3-HVDD-PL0-PL1-Out- 2 1.20 1.50 0.80 ok PMIC- 12 -PVIN1-AVCC-HVDD-ASIC3-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 13 -ASIC4-VDD-Out- 1 0.70 0.98 0.35 ok PMIC- 13 -PVIN1-VDD-ASIC4-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 14 -ASIC4-AVDD-PL0-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 14 -ASIC4-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 14 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC4-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 15 -ASIC4-AVDD-PL1-Out- 1 1.05 1.36 0.55 ok PMIC- 15 -ASIC4-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 0.74 0.90 0.25 ok PMIC- 15 -PVIN1-AVDD-DVDD-ASIC4-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 16 -ASIC4-AVCC-PL0-PL1-Out- 1 1.80 2.00 1.30 ok PMIC- 16 -ASIC4-HVDD-PL0-PL1-Out- 2 1.20 1.50 0.80 ok PMIC- 16 -PVIN1-AVCC-HVDD-ASIC4-In- 1 12.06 16.00 8.00 ok PMIC- 17 -12V-MAIN-In- 1 12.06 ok PMIC- 17 -CPU-Out- 1 1.03 1.23 0.61 ok PMIC- 17 -SOC-Out- 2 0.96 1.16 0.53 ok PMIC- 18 -COMEX-VDD-MEM-In- 1 12.00 16.00 ok PMIC- 18 -COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out- 1 1.20 1.42 0.90 ok