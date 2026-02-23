gNMI Streaming

The NVOS gNMI Model is based on OpenConfig YANG models, extended with NVIDIA-specific augments where required.

It provides a consistent, vendor-neutral telemetry structure while allowing NVIDIA to expose additional InfiniBand, platform, and diagnostic data.

The gNMI YANG models consist of:

Standard OpenConfig models (baseline support)

NVIDIA Models (NVOS-specific enrichment)

Legacy NVIDIA models retained for backward compatibility

Model Supported Data openconfig-interfaces Base interface configuration, state, and counters: Name, Description, AdminStatus, OperStatus, Enabled, IfIndex, LoopbackMode, and base interface counters (InPkts, OutPkts, InOctets, OutOctets, InUnicastPkts, OutUnicastPkts, InMulticastPkts, OutMulticastPkts, InBroadcastPkts, OutBroadcastPkts, InDiscards, OutDiscards, InErrors, OutErrors), plus InfiniBand-specific interface state (IBSpeed, Speed, IBSubnet, LogicalPortState, PhysicalPortState, MaintenanceState, MTU, MaxSupportedMTUs, SupportedIBSpeeds, SupportedWidths, VLCapabilities, OperationalVL) and InfiniBand port counters (SymbolErrorCounter, XmitWait, RcvErrors, RcvRemotePhyErrors, RcvSwitchRelayErrors, LocalLinkIntegrityErrors, ExcessiveBufferOverrun, LinkErrorRecovery, LinkDowned, QP1Dropped, VL15Dropped and related IB statistics). openconfig-system System identity, software, and resource usage: Hostname, BootTime, SoftwareVersion, Location, Contact, RoutingMAC, CPU utilization (aggregate Total/Average), and system memory usage (Physical, Used). openconfig-platform Chassis, ASIC, PSU, fan, storage, and other hardware inventory: Component Name, Type, Description, ModelName, PartNo, SerialNo, FirmwareVersion, OperStatus, Temperature, plus component-specific data for fans (Speed, Status), PSUs (Enabled, InputVoltage, InputCurrent, OutputVoltage, OutputCurrent, OutputPower, Status), ASICs (Name, Temperature), chassis/switch (SerialNo, ModelName, PartNo, OperStatus), storage (TotalSize), and platform health (Health Status, LastUnhealthy, UnhealthyCount). openconfig-platform-transceiver Optical transceiver module and channel monitoring: module presence and identity (Present, FormFactor, VendorPart, SerialNo), electrical and thermal telemetry (SupplyVoltage, LaserTemperature, module temperature thresholds – Lower, Upper), per-channel optical DOM data (InputPower, OutputPower, LaserBiasCurrent), and per-channel / host-lane status flags (RxCDRLoL, RxLOS, TxCDRLoL, TxLOS, TxFault, TxAdEqFault) and module temperature / voltage alarm flags. openconfig-platform-healthz Component health status and history: Status, LastUnhealthy, UnhealthyCount.

These models extend OpenConfig to expose NVIDIA-specific telemetry that is not covered by the base OpenConfig schemas.

Model Supported Data nvidia-interfaces-infiniband InfiniBand-specific interface configuration and state: IBSpeed, Speed, IBSubnet, LogicalPortState, PhysicalPortState, MaintenanceState, MTU, MaxSupportedMTUs, SupportedIBSpeeds, SupportedWidths, VLCapabilities, OperationalVL, SpeedNegotiate and related InfiniBand admin/oper fields. nvidia-interfaces-infiniband- errors-ext InfiniBand-specific error and status counters: ExcessiveBufferOverrun, LinkErrorRecovery, LinkDowned, LocalLinkIntegrityErrors, RcvErrors, RcvRemotePhyErrors, RcvSwitchRelayErrors, QP1Dropped, VL15Dropped and similar InfiniBand-specific port error counters. nvidia-system-augments NVIDIA-specific system metadata: system Location and Contact, plus other NVIDIA system-level extensions modeled as augments to the openconfig-system tree (superseding the legacy platform-general location/contact fields). nvidia-system-events Structured system event reporting: EventId, TypeId, Text, Resource, Severity, TimeCreated. nvidia-if-phy-augments Enhanced physical-layer diagnostics and BER/FEC telemetry: general PHY and BER state (TimeSinceLastClear, EffectiveErrors, ReceivedBits, SymbolErrors, RawBER, EffectiveBER, SymbolBER, ProfileFECInUse, ZeroHist), per-lane BER and error counters (per-channel RawBER and RawErrors), RS histogram bins (RSCorrectedError counters), link-down statistics (TotalEvents, IntentionalEvents, UnintentionalEvents) and reasons (Local/Remote reason code and status), recovery statistics (LastLogicRecoveryAttempts, LastSerdesEqRecoveryAttempts, TimeBetweenLastTwoRecoveries, TimeInLastLogicRecoveryEvent, TimeInLastSerdesEqRecoveryEvent, TimeSinceLastRecovery, TotalSuccessfulRecoveryEvents), PLR metrics (PLR_BW_LossPercent, PLR_CodesLoss, PLR_RcvCodes, PLR_RcvCodeErr, PLR_RcvUncorrectableCode, PLR_SyncEvents, PLR_XmitCodes, PLR_XmitRetryCodes, PLR_XmitRetryEvents, PLR_XmitRetryEventsWithinTsecMax), and InfiniBand port error and port statistic counters (PortBufferOverrunErrors, PortDLIDMappingErrors, PortInactiveDiscards, PortLocalPhysicalErrors, PortLoopingErrors, PortMalformedPacketErrors, PortNeighborMTUDiscards, PortVLMapp­ingErrors, PortRcvData, PortRcvPkts, PortUnicastRcvPkts, PortUnicastXmitPkts, PortMulticastRcvPkts, PortMulticastXmitPkts, PortXmitData, PortXmitPkts, RQGeneralError, SyncHeaderErrorCounter). nvidia-platform-integrated-circuit-augments ASIC power telemetry over standard integrated-circuit model: LongTermAvgPower, ShortTermAvgPower (average power values per monitoring interval on ASIC integrated-circuit power). nvidia-platform-storage- augments Switch-local storage utilization: TotalSize for the logical switch storage device nvidia-platform-transceiver- augments Transceiver firmware and alarm model: DataPathFirmwareFault, ModuleFirmwareFault, ModuleErrorType and generic alarm state (AlarmStatus, AlarmSeverity, AlarmThreshold) for module temperature and supply voltage, and for channel InputPower, OutputPower and LaserBiasCurrent (replacing legacy module/channel-specific alarm flags).

NVOS exposes a set of legacy NVIDIA YANG models for backward compatibility.

These models exist only to support deprecated gNMI xpaths. All data is available through the Model above, and these models are planned for removal in a future NVOS release.

Model Supported Data (legacy) nvidia-platform-general-ext Legacy platform-wide system and resource information: Contact, Location, NOSVersion, PlatformName, MemoryTotalSize, MemoryUsed, DiskTotalSize, DiskUsed, AmbientTemperature and LeakSensor Id/State. nvidia-platform-general- ext-versions Legacy system component firmware inventory: FWVersionBIOS, FWVersionBMC, FWVersionFPGA, FWVersionEROT and FWVersionCPLD / FWVersionSMA entries (per-id version and id). nvidia-platform-asic Legacy ASIC-specific telemetry model: ASICName, ASICTemp, LongTermAvgPower, ShortTermAvgPower. nvidia-if-phy-diag Legacy PHY diagnostic model: CableProtoCapExt, CoreToPhyLinkProtoEnabled, CoreToPhyLinkWidthEnabled, ETH-AN/IB-PHY/PD/PHY-HST/PHY-Manager FSM and link mode fields, LoopbackMode, FECModeRequest, ProfileFECInUse, EffectiveBER, RawBER, SymbolBER, EffectiveErrors, PhyReceivedBits, SymbolErrors, RS histogram bins (RS_Num_Corr_Err_Bin0–Bin15), PLR_* metrics, InfiniBand port-errors and port-statistics counters, link-down and recovery metrics (LinkDown, IntentionalLinkDownEvents, UnintentionalLinkDownEvents, LinkDownReasonCode/Status Local/Remote, TimeSinceLastClear, TimeBetweenLastTwoRecoveries, TimeInLastLogic/ SerdesEqRecoveryEvent, TimeSinceLastRecovery, TotalSuccessfulRecoveryEvents, ZeroHist), and related PHY diagnostic leaves. nvidia-platform-transceiver-diag Legacy transceiver diagnostics model: ModuleOperStatus, DataPathFirmwareFault, ModuleFirmwareFault, ModuleErrorType, module TemperatureHigh/Low Alarm and Warning flags, VccHigh/Low Alarm and Warning flags, and channel-level flags for TxAdEqFault, TxFault, TxCDRLoL, TxLOS, RxCDRLoL, RxLOS.

The YANG models above are available on the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand → More files.

The NVOS YANG package is provided as a tar archive with the following structure:

Copy Copied! models/ ietf IETF standard base YANG models openconfig OpenConfig models with NVIDIA Model augments nvos NVOS-specific OpenConfig augments kept for legacy backward compatibility not-supported Deviation modules that mark non-supported leaves and nodes in the models above gnmi-supported-paths.html Reference list of all gNMI-supported paths in this release



