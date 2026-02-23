On This Page
Health Monitoring Commands
nv show system health
Show system health status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health
Related Commands
nv show system health history
Notes
nv show system health history [file-name]
Show system health history file.
Syntax Description
file-name
Show health history files in the system
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/history
Related Commands
nv show system health
Notes
nv show system health component
Display system components health.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component
Related Commands
nv action clear system health component
Notes
nv show system health component {component-id}
Display system component health for a specific componenet.
Syntax Description
component-id
Component name (e.g., PSU, Fan, Software)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component
Related Commands
nv action clear system health component
Notes
nv action clear system health component
Clear system components unhealthy information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component
Related Commands
Notes
The clear command resets only the