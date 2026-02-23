NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
Health Monitoring Commands

nv show system health

Show system health status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health
            operational  applied
----------  -----------  -------
status      Not OK
status-led  off
 
 
 
Health issues
================
    Component  Status information
    ---------  ------------------
    LEAKAGE-1  detected leakage

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health

Related Commands

nv show system health history

Notes

nv show system health history

Show system health history file.

Syntax Description

file-name

Show health history files in the system

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files
 
health history reports      File path
----------------------       -------------------------
health_history                 /var/log/health_history
health_history.1              /var/log/health_history.1
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files health_history

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/history

Related Commands

nv show system health

Notes

  • When running the command via the CLI, the file open in “Less”

  • When no file is selected, the default file name that opens is “health_history”

nv show system health component

Display system components health.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health component
 
Component           State            Last Unhealthy                Unhealthy Count
---------------     ------------     --------------------------    -------------------
Fan                 HEALTHY          2025-01-01 18:00:10      2
ASIC                UNHEALTHY        2025-01-01 19:00:10      1
CPU                 UNHEALTHY        2025-01-01 18:00:10      1
Transceiver         UNSPECIFIED                                    0
Switch              HEALTHY          2025-01-01 20:00:10      1
Leakage-sensor      HEALTHY                                        0
Software            HEALTHY                                        0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component

Related Commands

nv action clear system health component

Notes

nv show system health component id

Display system component health for a specific componenet.

Syntax Description

component-id

Component name (e.g., PSU, Fan, Software)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health component Fan
 
-------------------------   ------------------------ 
state                       HEALTHY
last-unhealthy              2025-01-01 18:00:10
unhealthy-count             1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component

Related Commands

nv action clear system health component

Notes

nv action clear system health component

Clear system components unhealthy information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear system health component
 
Action executing ...
Cleared unhealthy information successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/health/component

Related Commands

Notes

The clear command resets only the last‑unhealthy and unhealthy‑count fields. The state field is not reset.
