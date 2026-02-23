Profile change triggers a factory reset. All existing configurations will be reset to defaults and the system will reboot.

admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing enabled num-of-swids 2 The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [y/N] y Action executing ... System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted Action executing ...

Configure the system profile to enable IB routing with multiple SWIDs:

After the profile change, all IB interfaces are assigned to the default SWID ( infiniband-default ). To confirm the IB interface assignment to the infiniband-default SWID, use the nv show interface command.

Ensure that ib-routing is set to enabled and that num-of-swids matches your configured value.

After the reboot, verify the system profile configuration:

Assign each IB interface to the appropriate IB subnet (SWID) according to the topology port mappings.

Use the following command format:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface < interface -id> link ib-subnet <swid-name>

where <interface-id> is an interface name or range, and <swid-name> is the target SWID.

Required workflow for new SWID mapping to take effect (Beta):

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface < interface -id> link ib-subnet <swid-name> admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply -y admin @nvos :~$ nv config save admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system

Example:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface sw3-4p1- 2 link ib-subnet infiniband- 1 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply -y Warning: IB interface configuration is changed. In order to apply configuration the port will be restarted. admin @nvos :~$ nv config save admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system Action executing ... Performing reboot cold... Action executing ... Disconnecting from NVOS, system is offline during reboot

Note Due to beta-version limitation, SWID changes take effect only after reboot with saved configuration. Because nv show interface displays operational state only, it may continue to show the previous SWID until the system is rebooted. After saving the configuration and rebooting, nv show interface will reflect the new SWID.