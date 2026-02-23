On This Page
IB Router
InfiniBand (IB) Router provides the ability to send traffic between two or more IB subnets thereby potentially expanding the size of the network to over 40k end-ports, enabling separation, fault resilience and connection to different topologies used by different subnets.
For more information on IB router architecture and functionality, please refer to the community post IB Router Architecture and Functionality.
Prerequisites
Platform support: IB Router functionality is supported only on Q3400-RA and Q3401-RD systems.
Subnet Manager (SM): Ensure Subnet Managers are not running before configuring the switch as an IB router and assigning interfaces to the IB subnets (SWIDs). Complete all IB router configuration and SWID assignments before starting SMs.
Limitations:Note
IPoIB: When IB router profile is configured, IPoIB interfaces are not supported and will remain down.Note
FNM: External FNM ports are restricted to the default SWID and cannot be assigned to other subnets. Servers should not be connected to the external FNM ports on IB router switches.
NVOS Switch Configuration
Configure the system profile to enable IB routing with multiple SWIDs:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing enabled num-of-swids
2The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to
continue? [y/N] y Action executing ... System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted Action executing ...Note
Profile change triggers a factory reset. All existing configurations will be reset to defaults and the system will reboot.
After the reboot, verify the system profile configuration:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system profile operational ----------------------- ----------- adaptive-routing enabled adaptive-routing-groups
1792breakout-mode enabled ib-routing enabled num-of-swids
2Note
Ensure that
ib-routingis set to enabled and that
num-of-swidsmatches your configured value.
After the profile change, all IB interfaces are assigned to the default SWID (
infiniband-default). To confirm the IB interface assignment to the
infiniband-defaultSWID, use the
nv show interfacecommand.
Assign each IB interface to the appropriate IB subnet (SWID) according to the topology port mappings.
Use the following command format:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface<
interface-id> link ib-subnet <swid-name>
where
<interface-id>is an interface name or range, and
<swid-name>is the target SWID.
Required workflow for new SWID mapping to take effect (Beta):
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface<
interface-id> link ib-subnet <swid-name> admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply -y admin
@nvos:~$ nv config save admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
Example:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interfacesw3-4p1-
2link ib-subnet infiniband-
1admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply -y Warning: IB
interfaceconfiguration is changed. In order to apply configuration the port will be restarted. admin
@nvos:~$ nv config save admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system Action executing ... Performing reboot cold... Action executing ... Disconnecting from NVOS, system is offline during rebootNote
Due to beta-version limitation, SWID changes take effect only after reboot with saved configuration.
Because
nv show interfacedisplays operational state only, it may continue to show the previous SWID until the system is rebooted.
After saving the configuration and rebooting,
nv show interfacewill reflect the new SWID.Warning
Ensure Subnet Managers are not running before assigning interfaces to SWIDs. SWID assignments must be completed prior to SM configuration.
Changing SWID assignments while Subnet Managers are running may cause inconsistent SM state requiring a reboot of the router.
Verify the SWID (IB subnet) assignment for IB interfaces:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfaceInterface State Speed MTU Type IB Speed IB Subnet Logical State Physical State --------- ----- ----- ----- ----- -------- ------------------ ------------- -------------- eth0 up 1G
1500eth eth1 up 1G
1500eth fnm1 up 800G
4096fnm xdr infiniband-
defaultActive LinkUp sw1p1 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
defaultActive LinkUp sw1p2 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
defaultActive LinkUp sw2p1 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
defaultActive LinkUp sw2p2 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
defaultActive LinkUp sw3p1 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
1Active LinkUp sw3p2 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
1Active LinkUp sw4p1 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
1Active LinkUp sw4p2 up 800G
4096ib xdr infiniband-
1Active LinkUp ...
Verify Routing Table
After configuring both the IB router and starting Subnet Managers, verify the routing table:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show ib router routing-table
IB Subnet Subnet Prefix Valid
------------------ ------------- -----
infiniband-
default
1
true
infiniband-
1
2
true
A value of
true indicates that the routing entry is active and that traffic can be routed to and from this subnet.