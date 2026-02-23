IB Router Commands

admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing enabled num-of-swids 2 The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [y/N] y Action executing ... System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted Action executing ... admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing disabled num-of-swids 1 The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [y/N] y Action executing ... System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted Action executing ...