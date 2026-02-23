NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
IB Router Commands

nv action change system profile

nv action change system profile ib-routing {enabled|disabled} num-of-swids <1-4> [force]

Sets the profile of the system.

Syntax Description

ib-routing

Enables/disables IB routing.

num-of-swids

Sets the number of SWIDs. Range: 1-4.

Valid values are 2-4 when IB routing is enabled, or 1 when IB routing is disabled.

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

ib-routing: disabled

num-of-swids: 1

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing enabled num-of-swids 2
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y
Action executing ...
System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted
Action executing ...
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile ib-routing disabled num-of-swids 1
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y
Action executing ...
System will be rebooted, configurations and system files might be deleted
Action executing ...

REST API

POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/profile

Related Commands

nv show system profile

Notes

nv set/unset interface link ib-subnet

nv set interface <interface-id> link ib-subnet <subnet-name>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link ib-subnet

Assigns an IB interface to the specified subnet (SWID).

The unset for of the command resets the interface to the default subnet (infiniband-default).

Syntax Description

interface-id

The IB interface name or range of IB interfaces

subnet-name

The target subnet name: infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-3

Default

infiniband-default

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw3-4p1-2 link ib-subnet infiniband-1
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply -y
Warning: IB interface configuration is changed. In order to apply configuration the port will be restarted.
Warning: IB subnet configuration is changed. The following ports will be temporarily brought down during the change:
sw3p1,sw3p2

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv show interface link

Notes

  • Supported for IB ports only. FNM ports do not support ib-subnet configuration.

  • When changing the subnet of an interface, the other port on the same transceiver will be temporarily brought down, even if its subnet is not changing. For example, changing the subnet of sw1p1 will cause sw1p2 to be temporarily restarted.

nv show ib router routing-table

nv show ib router routing-table

Displays the IB routing table with one entry per subnet, showing the subnet name, subnet prefix, and validity status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show ib router routing-table
IB Subnet           Subnet Prefix  Valid
------------------  -------------  -----
infiniband-default  1              true
infiniband-1        2              true
infiniband-2        0              false
infiniband-3        0              false

Related Commands

nv change system profile ib-routing num-of-swids

nv set interface link ib-subnet

Notes

  • For an entry to be valid, at least one port must be assigned to the subnet and in UP state, and a correctly configured SM must be running on that subnet.

  • Valid true indicates the routing entry is active and traffic can be routed to/from this subnet.
