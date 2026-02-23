On This Page
IB Router Commands
nv action change system profile ib-routing {enabled|disabled} num-of-swids <1-4> [force]
Sets the profile of the system.
Syntax Description
ib-routing
Enables/disables IB routing.
num-of-swids
Sets the number of SWIDs. Range: 1-4.
Valid values are 2-4 when IB routing is enabled, or 1 when IB routing is disabled.
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
ib-routing: disabled
num-of-swids: 1
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
POST https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/profile
Related Commands
nv show system profile
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link ib-subnet <subnet-name>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link ib-subnet
Assigns an IB interface to the specified subnet (SWID).
The unset for of the command resets the interface to the default subnet (infiniband-default).
Syntax Description
interface-id
The IB interface name or range of IB interfaces
subnet-name
The target subnet name: infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-3
Default
infiniband-default
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv show interface link
Notes
nv show ib router routing-table
Displays the IB routing table with one entry per subnet, showing the subnet name, subnet prefix, and validity status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
Related Commands
nv change system profile ib-routing num-of-swids
nv set interface link ib-subnet
Notes